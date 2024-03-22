How many 14 seeds have upset 3 seeds? History of first-round upsets after Oakland upsets Kentucky

While not as memorable as a No. 16 seed or a No. 15 seed pulling off a first-round stunner and while not as common as a No. 12 seed knocking off a No. 5 seed, a No. 14 seed toppling a No. 3 seed is one of the more thrilling possible outcomes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The result embodies what millions across the country love about the frenetic opening days of March Madness — a program from a small conference getting the best of one of the sport’s top 15 teams, the vast majority of which come from one of college basketball’s most powerful leagues.

It took just one full day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament to produce such an upset.

In its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, No. 14 seed Oakland defeated No. 3 seed Kentucky 80-76 Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, eliminating a Wildcats team expected by many to contend for a Final Four and perhaps even a national championship.

It’s a remarkable feat: a program with no prior victories in the tournament’s first round taking down the winningest program in Division I history. But just how rare is it?

Here’s a look at the history of 14-over-3 upsets:

History of 14 seeds beating 3 seeds in March Madness

Oakland’s win against Kentucky is the 23rd ever for a No. 14 seed against a No. 3 seed since 1985, when the tournament’s field expanded to 64. It’s the first such upset since 2021.

Here is a list of all the other times it has occurred:

2021: Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

2016: Stephen F. Austin 70, West Virginia 56

2015: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

2015: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

2014: Mercer 78, Duke 71

2013: Harvard 68, New Mexico 62

2010: Ohio 97, Georgetown 83

2006: Northwestern State 64, Iowa 63

2005: Bucknell 64, Kansas 63

1999: Weber State 76, North Carolina 74

1998: Richmond 62, South Carolina 61

1997: Chattanooga 73, Georgia 70

1995: Weber State 79, Michigan State 72

1995: Old Dominion 89, Villanova 81

1992: East Tennessee State 87, Arizona 80

1991: Xavier 89, Nebraska 84

1990: Northern Iowa 74, Missouri 71

1989: Siena 80, Stanford 78

1988: Murray State 78, NC State 75

1987: Austin Peay 68, Illinois 67

1986: Little Rock 90, Notre Dame 83

1986: Cleveland State 83, Indiana 79

