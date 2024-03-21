Oakland basketball vs. Kentucky live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

Oakland basketball is looking to provide a jolt of shock to the majority of March Madness brackets in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies are dancing for the first time since 2011 and face off against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Oakland (23-11) won both the regular season and conference tournament titles in the Horizon League this season to make the tournament field for the fourth time under head coach Greg Kampe, who is the longest-tenured active college basketball coach in his 40th season.

For their efforts, Oakland drew a 14-seed in the NCAA tournament facing 3-seed Kentucky. Kentucky (23-9) boasts one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 89.4 points per game, featuring NBA-level talent such as Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, making this a true David vs. Goliath matchup.

But, it's March; The little guy always has a shot.

Oakland vs. Kentucky live score updates in NCAA first round

Game notes and highlights to come.

What channel is Oakland vs. Kentucky today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo TV (free trial)

Oakland will tip off vs. Kentucky on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo TV, which provides a free trial to select users. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) will have the call on CBS.

Oakland vs. Kentucky start time, TV info, location

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: PPG Paints Arena; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Oakland vs Kentucky preview

Oakland: Oakland won 17 of 20 games to close the season to storm into the NCAA tournament, led by college basketball's most experienced coach in Kampe. On the court, the team is led by Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend, who averaged 16.9 points per game, as well as Blake Lampman and Jack Gohlke.

Kentucky: Kentucky has the second-best offense in the country, scoring 89.4 points per game, as coach John Calipari reloaded his roster once again with future NBA players. Sheppard and Dillingham are the two young stars, but the team is led by senior guard Antonio Reeves (20 points per game) and can go 10-deep on the bench in terms of contributors.

Oakland vs Kentucky odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Kentucky (-12.5)

Over/under: 161.5

Moneyline: Oakland +675 | Kentucky -1100

Oakland vs Kentucky prediction, game picks

Kentucky 87, Oakland 70

It's easy to root for Oakland with a team full of veteran talent and an icon of the game in the coach's seat in Kampe, but Kentucky is just too good. The Wildcats' offense presents plenty of pressing issues for Oakland on the defensive end, and they don't have the same type of talent to keep up.

Oakland vs Kentucky injury updates

Oakland: Oakland is healthy.

Kentucky: Kentucky is healthy.

Oakland vs Kentucky stats

Oakland

PPG: 76.4

PPG allowed: 72.9

FG% : 45%

3PT% : 35.1%

KenPom ranking: 137

Kentucky

PPG: 89.4

PPG allowed: 79.7

FG% 49.7%

3PT% : 41.2%

KenPom ranking: 21

Oakland vs Kentucky championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Oakland: +100,000

Kentucky: +2500

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Oakland's last five results. For Oakland's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 25 Wright State 96, Oakland 75 Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League Tournament) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 82, Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Kentucky's last five results. For Kentucky's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Feb. 27 Kentucky 91, Mississippi State 89 Saturday, March 2 Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102 Wednesday, March 6 Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 77 Saturday, March 9 Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81 Friday, March 15 Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland vs Kentucky live score, updates: 2024 NCAA tournament