Manchester United v Chelsea LIVE: WSL team news, line-ups and Aston Villa v Man City updates

Chelsea travel to Manchester United in the WSL finale with Manchester City facing Aston Villa as the title race goes to the wire. The champions will be crowned on Saturday with just goal difference splitting the sides in what has been a thrilling battle.

Emma Hayes is hoping to end her Blues dynasty with a title before taking over the US Women’s National Team and tackling the Olympics this summer in Paris.

After a testing couple of months, with defeat to rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final and a crushing loss to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea have shown their resilience and stand 90 minutes away from a famous title triumph. Follow all the action below plus get the latest from both Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City:

WSL: Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City updates

Chelsea top WSL on goal difference ahead of Man City

Emma Hayes’ side will win the title with victory, provided City do not add three or more to their goal difference

Kick-off at Old Trafford and Villa Park at 3pm BST

Friday 17 May 2024 16:53 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Hayes managed to find a way to reflect on her achievements while seeing the bigger picture. At Wembley last year, as Hayes sat with another winner’s medal around her neck – this time after Chelsea defeated Manchester United to win their third FA Cup in a row – there was a moment where she paused from the relentless of football management and its daily demands to focus on a wider journey. “When I sit at home alone and think about the work we do every day, and the sacrifices we all make, I know I’ve given my life to it,” she reflected.

There can be no arguing with that, not after 12 hugely successful seasons at Chelsea, the years working her way up the coaching ladder in the United States in her mid-20s, the countless hours before then trying to find the bottom rung in England, volunteering in community projects in her local Camden, doing anything she could to earn the coaching badges and certificates. At that stage, there was no identifiable end point, no professional game to aspire to reach. There was only a goal, or even a calling, to make an impact in women’s football, perhaps winning a trophy or two.

Hayes departs now not just as the most successful manager in the modern era of women’s football in England, but as a pioneer and advocate for a game that has changed beyond recognition while she has been at the forefront of it. When Hayes spoke, people listened, and in the years before Chelsea were selling out Stamford Bridge for a women’s game, or England were winning the Euros at Wembley, she shared a vision of where women’s football could get to, what was holding it back. She encouraged others to dream of progress and opportunity.

