What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the WSL title?

Chelsea and Manchester City are vying for the WSL title (Getty Images)

Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City begin the final day of the Women’s Super League season level at the top of the table.

A back-and-forth battle has run all season long between the two clubs, with Manchester City hoping to prevent Chelsea securing a fifth consecutive title.

Gareth Taylor’s side appeared to have put themselves in pole position to win their second WSL when Liverpool shocked Chelsea at the start of May.

But a defeat to Arsenal in their penultimate fixture has left the door open for the London club, who will say farewell to manager Emma Hayes at the end of the season and would love to sign off with a trophy.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is hoping to sign off with another WSL title (PA)

The pair are locked together on 52 points entering the final day after Chelsea’s win over Tottenham, both out of reach of third-placed Arsenal.

Manchester City travel to Aston Villa while Chelsea visit Manchester United, with both games kicking off at 3pm BST on Saturday 18 May.

Chelsea currently top the table due to their superior goal difference (+47 compared to +45) and know that they will be champions if they can match or better their rivals’ scoreline.

Manchester City know even a win against Aston Villa may not be enough (Getty Images)

Indeed, it is likely that Manchester City would need a three-goal swing in their favour were both teams to win or lose: after goal difference, the net delineating factor is goals scored, with Chelsea again ahead (65 to 59).

Manchester City will therefore be hoping to take care of business at Villa Park and see Chelsea slip up against the Women’s FA Cup winners.