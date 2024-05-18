Is Aston Villa v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch WSL fixture

Aston Villa host Manchester City on the final day of the WSL season (Getty Images)

Manchester City begin the final day of the WSL season level on points at the top of the table, but know that they may need a Chelsea slip-up to take the title.

Emma Hayes’s side are top of the league with a two-goal advantage over their rivals, who take on Aston Villa on the final day.

Manchester City will be champions for certain if they better Chelsea’s result against Manchester United.

The hosts have little to play for — Villa will finish seventh regardless of the outcome of their final fixture — but will be keen to send off the departing Carla Ward with a positive performance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday 18 May at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage from 2.40pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Daphne van Domselaar and Lucy Staniforth are long-term Aston Villa absentees.

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw remains out for Manchester City after her season-ending foot injury, but Gareth Taylor confirmed on Thursday that there were no fresh concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Taylor; Lehmann, Dali, Hanson; Daly.

Manchester City XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Kelly, Hemp.

Prediction

Aston Villa 1-4 Manchester City

