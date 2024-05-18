Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Super League fixture

Emma Hayes will take charge of her final Chelsea match against Manchester United on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea’s win over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League on Wednesday has ensured the race for the title will come down to the final match of the season.

Emma Hayes’ side travel to Manchester United and Manchester City will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday, with both matches kicking off at the same time.

Having at one point been fighting for the coveted quadruple, Chelsea were knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions, and the Champions League, and the WSL remains the last piece of silverware available to Hayes in her final season at the club.

Chelsea will go into the match level on points with Manchester City, but topping the table with a goal difference of 47 compared to Gareth Taylor’s side’s 45.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will take kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday May 18 at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 2pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the SkyGo app.

Team news

Manchester United will be without Leah Galton, who walked away from Manchester United’s FA Cup final victory over Spurs with her foot in a protective boot, but she will be the only player unavailable to manager Marc Skinner.

Chelsea might make a late decision over the fitness of Lauren James, who had only trained once in 18 days ahead of their match midweek with a foot issue. Jelena Cankovic and Mayra Ramirez are likely to be sidelined with more long-term injuries.

Odds

Manchester United 19/4

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 1/2

Prediction

Having already won the FA Cup the previous weekend and with nothing to play for in the league, it is hard to see any other winner for this one. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

