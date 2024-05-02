Emma Hayes claims WSL title race is ‘done’ following defeat to Liverpool

Emma Hayes’ side are now six points behind Man City in the WSL title race. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes her team’s pursuit of the Women’s Super League title is over following a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

A thrilling encounter saw six goals scored in the second half as Liverpool came from behind to clinch victory at home for a second successive time against Hayes’ side.

Hayes, who is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, has recently seen her side lose the Continental Cup final to Arsenal, an FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United and a Champions League semi-final to Barcelona with last night’s defeat putting her side as underdogs in the title race.

“I think the title is done,” said Hayes, whose team trail Manchester City by six points with a game in hand and three matches left to play.

“Of course, mathematically it’s not, but I think the title is done. Our job between now and the end of the season is to keep pushing until the end, but I think it will be very difficult.”

Hayes explained that fatigue was a possible reason for the run of poor results but didn’t want to hide behind that as an excuse.

“We looked exhausted but I don’t make excuses,” she said. “I want to remind our fans how much success we have brought over the years.

“It’s not to be this year but I’m sure Chelsea will continue to be at the top of the game and it’s important that we go out in the best possible way.”

Aggie Beever-Jones’ ninth-minute strike had put Chelsea ahead in the first half against Liverpool but the reds fought back with four goals in the second half to dent the hopes of Chelsea winning a fifth straight WSL title.

“This team has done a tremendous job in my time here to really compete and push for titles,” added Hayes. “I don’t know if we have ever conceded four goals in a half before - three from set-pieces is just unforgiveable.

“But I’m going to credit Liverpool. They wanted it, they executed their gameplan. They delivered from that and from set-pieces they got goals.”