Advertisement

Man Utd v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

Here are the key facts and figures before Sunday's game between Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.

  • Manchester United have lost just one of their past 16 Premier League home games against Arsenal, a 1-0 defeat in November 2020.

  • Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07. Plus, they have not won three in a row against the Red Devils between November 1997 and September 1998.

  • Manchester United have lost 18 games in all competitions this season - they last lost more in a single campaign in 1977-78 (19).

  • Arsenal have lost their final away league game in three of their four previous seasons under Mikel Arteta - the exception a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in 2020-21. However, the Gunners are unbeaten when facing Manchester United in their final Premier League away game (won one, drawn two) and secured the title with a 1-0 win in 2001-02.

  • Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been involved in six goals in his past four Premier League starts against Arsenal - scoring four and assisting two. His 10 goal involvements against the Gunners (six goals, four assists) is his most against a single opponent in the Premier League.

  • Bukayo Saka has been involved in five Premier League goals against Manchester United (three goals, two assists), registering a goal (three) or assist (one) in each of his past four against them. Only Thierry Henry (12) has had a hand in more goals against the Red Devils for Arsenal in the competition.

Listen to full commentary of Manchester United v Arsenal from 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds banner
[BBC]