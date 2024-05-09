Man Utd v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Sunday's game between Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.
Manchester United have lost just one of their past 16 Premier League home games against Arsenal, a 1-0 defeat in November 2020.
Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07. Plus, they have not won three in a row against the Red Devils between November 1997 and September 1998.
Manchester United have lost 18 games in all competitions this season - they last lost more in a single campaign in 1977-78 (19).
Arsenal have lost their final away league game in three of their four previous seasons under Mikel Arteta - the exception a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in 2020-21. However, the Gunners are unbeaten when facing Manchester United in their final Premier League away game (won one, drawn two) and secured the title with a 1-0 win in 2001-02.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been involved in six goals in his past four Premier League starts against Arsenal - scoring four and assisting two. His 10 goal involvements against the Gunners (six goals, four assists) is his most against a single opponent in the Premier League.
Bukayo Saka has been involved in five Premier League goals against Manchester United (three goals, two assists), registering a goal (three) or assist (one) in each of his past four against them. Only Thierry Henry (12) has had a hand in more goals against the Red Devils for Arsenal in the competition.
Listen to full commentary of Manchester United v Arsenal from 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds