Magic look to pick up where they left off for game 4

The Orlando Magic are coming off a stellar performance Thursday winning their first home playoff game since 2011, 121-83 over the Clevland Cavaliers.

Paolo Banchero had his playoff breakout game with a 31-point 14 rebound double-double.

Game 3 was Banchero’s third straight 20-point game, becoming the second youngest player to begin their postseason career since Lebron James.

Coach Jamahl Mosley is looking forward to Saturday’s matchup and is ready for what the Cavs are gonna throw at them.

“I told the guys it was just one game, and we talked about defending home court. So our energy, effort, attitude, and mindset walking into game four has to be similar, if not more, for us to be able to do what we want to do,” said Mosley.

The Magic look to tie the series at two a piece, tip-off is at 1 p.m.

