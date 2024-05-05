Magic’s Gary Harris available for Game 7 vs. Cavs

CLEVELAND — With their season on the line, the Magic received positive player availability news ahead of Game 7 against the Cavs.

Gary Harris was ruled available for Orlando after the veteran guard missed Game 6 due to a right hamstring strain.

“He’s doing well,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said about Harris ahead of tip-off inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Initially, Mosley wouldn’t reveal whether or not Harris would Game 7 at Cleveland.

Less than an hour before tip-off, both sides shared their starters.

Harris opened alongside Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

For Cleveland, starting center Jarrett Allen missed his third straight game of the series due to a right rib contusion suffered in Game 4.

Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff moved forward Evan Mobley to the five and started Isaac Okoro alongside guards Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.

Harris started the first five games of the series, averaging 3.8 points, 2 rebounds and 26 minutes.

“Another body, another defender, another guy that can knock down a shot,” Mosley said when asked how the availability of Harris changes things for the Magic. “He plays with a level of poise and calm in any circumstance.”

That poise comes from experience. Harris is one of only four players on Orlando’s roster with past postseason experience (Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz).

“He’s been through these big playoff games so him being out there at some point is going to be very good for us,” Mosley said.

