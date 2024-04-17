Magic first-round NBA playoff schedule vs. Cavaliers

Back in the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years, the No. 5 Magic open their first round series against the No. 4 Cavaliers on Saturday in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with tip-off set for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

It’ll mark the first time Orlando plays on ESPN since the 2020 postseason, which was held that summer in the Disney bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Magic (47-35) are set to face the Cavaliers (48-34) at least twice on prime national television. Game 4 at Kia Center on April 27 will be broadcast on TNT.

Orlando appeared on TNT in mid-February when it hosted the Thunder and the same night retired the jersey No. 32 in honor of Shaquille O’Neal. The Magic didn’t play in a non-NBA TV nationally televised game on ESPN, ABC or TNT the last three seasons.

In addition to TNT and ESPN, all Magic games during the first round of the playoffs will be locally aired on Bally Sports Florida — unless a game is on ABC.

Games also can be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).

The full-schedule for the Magic’s first round, best-of-seven playoff series:

Game 1 – Saturday at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Florida/ESPN)

Game 2 – Monday at Cleveland, 7 (Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV)

Game 3 – April 25 at Orlando, 7 (Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV)

Game 4 – April 27 at Orlando, 1 (Bally Sports Florida/TNT)

Game 5* – April 30 at Cleveland, TBA (Bally Sports Florida/TBA)

Game 6* – May 3 at Orlando, TBA (Bally Sports Florida/TBA)

Game 7* – May 5 at Cleveland, TBA (Bally Sports Florida/TBA)

*If necessary

This marks the 17th playoff appearance in franchise history.

Playoff tickets, which are on sale, can be purchased online at OrlandoMagic.com and at Kia Center box office (located on Church Street).

