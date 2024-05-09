Madison, county teams in contention for CVC titles

May 9—Staff Report

The Chagrin Valley Conference Track and Field championships will conclude tonight.

Conneaut, Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson and Lakeside are competing in the Lake Division at Lakeside, while Grand Valley is in the Valley Division at Berkshire.

Finals to be contested tonight include: the girls high jump, pole vault and discus; the boys high jump and pole vault and running finals.

After Tuesday's competition, the Geneva girls and Madison boys teams have the lead.

The Eagles scored 37 points, which is an eight-point advantage of Madison on the girls side.

Perry, with 19 points; Edgewood at 14; Jefferson, 11 and Lakeside and Conneat both three round out the team standings.

In the boys competition, the Blue Streaks have a 42-39 advantage over Geneva.

Perry checks in third with 32 points, followed by Edgewood at 18, Lakeside 11, Jefferson six and Conneaut, five.

On Tuesday, Geneva received a first from Alyssa Palmisano in the shot put with a 38-10 mark.

Also for the Eagles, Caramia Boland and Gabriella Winchell placed second and third, respectively, at 4-10 each and the 4X800 relay team of Maggie Moon, Mackenzie Lyons, Grace Dubsky and Mya Evangelista took second in a time of 10:23.17.

"We had some exciting PR [personal record] moments on the first day," Geneva coach Jason Dalton said. "Nice weather and being mentally present is going to be the key to doing well on [Thursday]. Any team has a chance, it's just who is ready."

For the Blue Streaks, Sienna Sidoti won the high jump at 5-foot-10.

"We had as good a day as we could have hoped for," Madison girls coach Tedd Wagner said. "What Sienna has accomplished in her first year high jumping is nothing short of incredible.

"[Tuesday] was only her 10th meet ever and to clear 5-4 shows the hard work, mental toughness, and dedication she has shown in the event. I'm very proud of her efforts and of her teammates Claire Wakim and Noah Barnes that have been her mentors. She had three great attempts to set the school record at 5-5 and a quarter. Her future is bright."

Edgewood's Taylor Visnosky placed second in the shot put a 37-11.

Lakeside's 4X800 relay team of Marlee Beacom, AnnaMae Walter, Annaliese Martone and Alexandra Shevchick ran a 11:36.69 for sixth.

The Falcons recorded two fifths as Emma Phillips went 4-8 in the high jump and the 4X800 relay team of Amy Zeller, Rebekah Dawson, Mara Gilman and Phillips ran a 11:29.17.

Conneaut's Kyndall Spring, Kylie Taylor, Anna Ring and Violet Rand posted seventh at 11:49.20.

For the Blue Streaks boys' team, the 4X800 relay team of Max Kollhoff, Alex Kolhoff, Owen Bottar and Izaiah Siler in a time of 8:15.11 and Bryce Brock, 158-5, discus, registered wins.

Ryan Radkowski was second in the discus at 152-9.

"We knew we had to come away with over 40 points on Day One, so we accomplished that" Madison coach Jeremy Verdi said. "But's it's going to be a big battle for us on Day 2. We definitely need some races to fall our way for sure. We will have the kids ready as we can."

For Geneva, Giovanni Rice won the long jump at 21-6, followed by Edgewood's Noah Hommes at 20-4.25.

The Dragons' Devan Miller Jr. placed fifth in the long jump at 19-9.

Jefferson's 4X800 relay team of Jaydon Rossi, Logan Furman, Josh Piccirillo and Luke Sly ran an 8:57.60 for third.

Max Gleason captured fourth in the long jump at 20-0.25 for the Spartans.

GV GIRLS TEAM FIRST IN VALLEY DIVISION

Led by two first-place finishes, the Mustangs girls' team is first with 39 points. Crestwood is second at 31 points.

The teams are reversed on the boys side. The Red Devils lead the way, followed by GV with 27.

Reagan Boiarski, in the long jump, and Alex Hunt, pole vault, both earned firsts.

Boiarski jumped 16-3, while Hunt went over the bar at 8-3.

Bobby Rogers won the high jump at 6-2 for the Mustangs boys' squad.

"We were really happy with the overall performance of the kids," GV girls coach Kurtis Fisher said. "Having three CVC champions on the first day is great. We are sitting pretty good, and have an opportunity to build off the great start"

Finals will be contested in the girls' shot put and high jump and boys' long jump and discus and all the running events tonight.