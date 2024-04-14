Mac Heuer has another short start in loss at TCU | Texas Tech baseball takeaways

Luke Boyers hit a three-run homer in the first inning and TCU held on to beat the Texas Tech baseball team 4-3 Sunday in a Big 12 series finale in Fort Worth, handing the Red Raiders their second loss in a row after an eight-game win streak.

TCU relievers Ben Hampton (1-1), Zachary Cawyer and Caedmon Parker held Tech scoreless the last 5 2/3 innings after the Red Raiders had tied the game 3-3.

Tech's Gavin Kash doubled and Gage Harrelson walked to start the ninth. On came Parker, who retired Kevin Bazzell, Austin Green and Drew Woodcox in order for his first save.

After the Boyers homer off Mac Heuer (3-3), Tech pulled even on RBI doubles by Owen Washburn in the second inning and Woodcox in the third and a run-scoring groundout by Kash in the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Fisher Ingersoll hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a Ryder Robinson base hit.

TCU (22-12, 7-11) won only its second of six Big 12 series. Tech (26-11, 9-9) has lost eight of its past 11 games at Lupton Stadium, dating to 2016.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a non-conference series at No. 1 Arkansas (30-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are takeaways:

Mac Heuer searching for a groove

The Red Raiders' freshman righthander lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on four hits and three walks. It was the fourth time in five starts that Heuer has gone five innings or less and given up at least four runs, pushing his earned-run average to 5.50.

Josh Sanders extends streak of clean innings

The Red Raiders' relief pitcher ran his scoreless innings streak to 10 2/3, during which time he's allowed only four hits. Sanders started the streak on April 1 against Stanford and continued it during two appearances each in the past two Big 12 series against Houston and TCU.

Forgettable weekend for Damian Bravo

Luptom Stadium is only 15 miles from Haltom High School, where Bravo played, but the Red Raiders' center fielder didn't have a storybook homecoming. He went 0 for 11 in the series and was pinch hit for in the third inning after possibly injuring his wrist or hand trying to make a catch.

Bravo went into the day leading the Big 12 in hits (58), doubles (19) and batting average, now at .417.

Texas Tech pitcher Mac Heuer (48), shown during a recent start at home, took the loss Sunday as TCU beat the Red Raiders 4-3. The Horned Frogs won two of three in the series at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Mac Heuer chased early in loss at TCU | Texas Tech baseball takeaways