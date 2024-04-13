I’m relieved Rashee Rice surrendered to police. He has no place on the Chiefs’ roster | Opinion

I hesitate to make this call — but the Kansas City Chiefs must seriously consider cutting ties with wide receiver Rashee Rice. The team’s 2023 second-round draft pick out of Southern Methodist University should be traded or released.

Rice surrendered to authorities in Texas on Thursday. He quickly bonded out of jail, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Next order of business for the Chiefs: The organization must think about moving forward without Rice.

If Rice is guilty of the crimes he’s accused of committing — he’s already admitted involvement in a six-vehicle wreck on a Dallas highway last month — I don’t see how he can remain on the team. Not only did Rice walk away from the scene of the accident, a small amount of marijuana was among the items found in the Lamborghini sports utility vehicle he crashed, The Star reported.

If those actions weren’t egregious enough, a Chiefs playbook was also left behind, according to The Star. In pro sports, a team’s playbook is sacred. Not only did Rice show disregard for public safety — he is fortunate he didn’t seriously injure someone or himself — his blatant disregard for important team documents should be a fireable offense.

Rice is only 23. And I extend him grace. He deserves an opportunity to make amends. But he must be held accountable for his irresponsible actions. I see no other way for the team to send a strong message that this sort of reckless behavior will not be tolerated.

Sure, the team may take a salary cap hit if Rice is sent elsewhere or cut. He signed a four-year contract worth just over $6.4 million, according to Spotrac, a website that tracks professional sports contracts.

Is there any other option here? No. In my opinion, the Chiefs cannot go forward with Rice on the active roster.

On Friday, I emailed a team spokesman for comment but was told the organization had nothing to share.

The legal ramifications of the wreck are hard to ignore. Rice faces eight felony charges — six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

Multiple people were injured. Two went to the hospital, according to authorities. Two vehicles that Rice rented or leased were involved in some sort of drag race. He drove a luxury SUV at a high rate of speed on a Texas expressway and wiped out. His lack of judgment and self-control could have cost people their lives. He should consider himself lucky that no one died.

To add insult to injury, Rice and others in the SUV with him walked away from the scene without checking on the well-being of the people in vehicles he collided with, according to authorities.

Earlier this week, the Dallas Police Department announced felony charges against Rice. Arrest warrants were issued. Folks, that’s serious stuff. Penalties include possible jail time and fines.

As with any crime, the charges are merely accusations. What can’t be dismissed is Rice acknowledging his involvement. Per reports, he admitted to police he drove the Lambo seen on video footage careening off a center-median wall on the highway. According to his attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, Rice wants to do right by the people hurt in the wreck.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote April 3 in a statement posted on his Instagram account. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted.”

I commend the young man for taking ownership of his actions. I must condemn those same actions that put him in the situation to begin with.

The Chiefs should too.