‘I’m not going to apologize’ for praising God, Dawn Staley says

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. | Morry Gash

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley won’t apologize for praising God, even if it sparks a backlash.

She’s not here to “offend anybody,” but she’s going to “salute God” as much as she can, she told reporter Beth Hoole of Fox Carolina News on Wednesday.

Staley quote on nonbelievers

Staley’s new comments came in response to the pushback she’s received for calling out nonbelievers after South Carolina beat Oregon State to secure a spot in the Final Four.

“If you don’t believe in God, something’s wrong with you, seriously,” Staley said on Sunday.

Some who heard the interview criticized the South Carolina coach for alienating atheist fans, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Staley won’t apologize

In her conversation with Hoole, Staley questioned whether people would have reacted as strongly if she called out a different group than nonbelievers.

“If I said, ‘If you don’t watch women’s basketball, something’s seriously wrong with you,’ would you take it as threatening as somebody took the other one,” she asked.

"I'm not going to apologize for what I said or what I feel because I know my life & why things have happened in my life."



I also asked @dawnstaley about the reaction to her courtside post-game interview on Sunday. She puts it in some context here.@GamecockWBB @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/SHc4mUXqsA — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) April 4, 2024

She implied that the backlash was coming from people who aren’t familiar with who she is and what she’s about.

“If you’re just tuning in for one interview and you probably heard it from somebody else who heard it from somebody else, ... then you can have your take on it. I’m not apologizing,” she said.

Staley is outspoken about her Christian faith and tweets regularly about God, the Bible and prayer, as the Deseret News reported.

Staley wrapped up Wednesday’s interview by once again thanking God for his work in her life.

“I’m not going to apologize for what I said or what I feel because I know my life and I know why things have happened in my life and I’m going to salute God as much as I can because I know it’s not just my doing,” she said.

How to watch South Carolina vs. NC State

Staley’s Gamecocks play NC State at 5 p.m. MDT on Friday for a spot in the championship.

The game will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.