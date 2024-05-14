Lynx games will be on radio for first time since 2019

All 40 Lynx games this season – beginning with tonight's 9 p.m. opener at Seattle – will be available either on KFAN radio or the iHeartRadio App and the Lynx App this season.

All 40 games will be available on the apps, while KFAN (100.3 FM) will broadcast more than 20. Because Tuesday's opener coincides with the Wolves' playoff game at Denver, it will be available on the apps.

Wendell Epps will be the team's play-by-play announcer. It is the first time the Lynx will be heard on local radio since the 2019 season.

The arrangement is part of the deal the Timberwolves and Lynx organization's partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis announced in 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring bck our Lynx radio broadcast and simultaneously launch our exclusive Lynx stream channel on the iHeart Media platform,'' Lynx CEO Ryan Tanke said in a release from the team. "We recognize we're in a pivotal movement in women's sports and hope to engage new audiences through innovative programming.''

Most recently Epps called games for the NBA G League team the Osceola (Fla.) Magic on the team's TV broadcasts. He also worked as a radio graduate associate with the NBA's Orlando Magic.