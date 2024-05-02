Lynch ‘doing everything' to keep 49ers roster together in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The trade speculation surrounding 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk died down following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, there still are questions to be answered and concerns to be addressed for 49ers general manager John Lynch and Co. during a pivotal offseason after falling short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.

While many uncertainties loom over San Francisco this summer, Lynch is sure about one thing.

"Well, I love our roster," Lynch said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "I love the way it's comprised. As I said, we were right there and we got to find a way to get just a little bit better. I'm doing everything in my power to keep our roster together. That's my goal. I don't question that. When you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, they're guys we drafted, they're guys we take a lot of pride in what and who they've become and we couldn't be more proud of those guys.

"So over the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely, they do. We're past that now, and we're thrilled to add to that group. Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, and now you add Ricky Pearsall and Jake Cowing. I think we made an already strong group even stronger. Part of my job is to think about the now and to think into the future as well. But we don't do that without thinking, 'Can these guys contribute right away?'

"And we have a vision for both those guys and how they can contribute. They represent a lot of the qualities that we like in our players. They were the best players for us at the time. We're thrilled to add those guys to an already strong room, and we're ready to roll forward. We're fired up about our team."

As the 49ers and Aiyuk remain in negotiations toward a multiyear contract extension, the Arizona State product has been tied into reports after cryptic social media posts indicated he wanted to play elsewhere. He's under contract for the 2024 NFL season at $14.1 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Samuel's name also floated in the rumor mill, but Lynch said they "didn't entertain any of that" after the first day of the draft ended last Thursday.

And rather than shrink in wide receiver depth, the 49ers added more weapons to a loaded offense.

And the hope for Lynch is to keep that intact moving forward.

