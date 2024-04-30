Luton vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Luton host Everton on Friday in a massive game for the Hatters as they try to stay in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards' side have already beaten Everton twice this season at Goodison Park, both in the league and FA Cup, and they badly need a victory as they sit one point from safety with three games to go. They lost 2-1 at Wolves last time out and were never really in the game despite a late push for a draw. Injuries have ravaged Luton in recent months but a few players have now returned and it is remarkable they are this close to safety. Kenilworth Road will be bouncing on Friday night as Luton aim to heap the pressure on relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their games at the weekend.

Everton have secured their safety as Sean Dyche's side enjoyed an incredible week with three home wins on the spin against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford. Defensively they are so solid and they have found a spark in attack with midfielders Dwight McNeil and Idrissa Gana Gueye among the goals and the Toffees have looked much more confident going forward. Given their eight-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), staying up is an incredible achievement for Everton and they are still appealing the two-point deduction they received from a second charge this season. So, with a few more victories and if they get those two points back the Toffees could finish in midtable.

Luton focus, team news

The Hatters have forward Adebayo back fit and that is a big boost. He and Carlton Morris should start up top and when they were in form together during the middle stage of the season, that is when Luton had their best run. Due to all of the injuries, Luton have been struggling defensively in recent weeks but if they can cut out some of the mistakes and stay solid then you always fancy the likes of Morris and Ross Barkley to pop up with a moment of quality to score goals at the other end. Luton have to feed off the energy of the home crowd, keep things tight and then go for it in the second half.

OUT: Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari'i Bell (thigh), Issa Kabore (ankle)

Everton focus, team news

Now that Everton are officially safe from relegation, will the flip flops be on? Probably not. Sean Dyche is demanding more and with four wins from five Everton are targeting a really strong finish to the season to finish as high as possible. Up top they will hope Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to return as youngster Youssef Chermiti ran himself into the ground up top against Brentford on Saturday.

OUT: Beto (concussion), Dele Alli (groin), Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (illness), Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle)