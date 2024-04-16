Luke Evans, Trent Singleton: Mississippi State football defensive backs in transfer portal

A pair of Mississippi State football defensive backs announced their entrance into the transfer portal this week.

Cornerback Luke Evans was the first to do so on Monday. He was a true freshman last season who didn't appear in a game for the Bulldogs.

Safety Trent Singleton announced Tuesday that he is departing. He did not appear in a game for Mississippi State across two seasons.

I am officially in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/hhNYQYuymE — Trent Singleton (@Trent3_) April 16, 2024

Evans is a product of Hollywood, Florida, who attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School. As part of the 2023 recruiting class, he was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Evans' offer sheet included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

Singleton came to MSU from Edwards, Mississippi, as a prospect out of Raymond High School. He was a three-star player in the 2022 recruiting class.

Their departures come as the 15-day spring window for the transfer portal opened Monday. MSU is entering its first season under coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs host their annual spring game Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network+) at Davis Wade Stadium.

MSU FOOTBALL: What to watch for in Jeff Lebby's first spring game

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Luke Evans, Trent Singleton to transfer