Ludvig Åberg's driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open

Ludvig Åberg's driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open

Beginning on the back nine Saturday at the Valero Texas Open, Ludvig Åberg went for the green off the tee at TPC San Antonio's 299-yard, par-4 17th.

Åberg's drive found the putting surface — nothing surprising, until you realize: his driver head snapped at impact.

WHAT?!



Ludvig Åberg's driver head BREAKS and he still drives the green at the par-4 17th. pic.twitter.com/POGGlR9d1q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2024

Åberg went on to birdie the hole and move to 4 under par, seven shots off the lead but inside the top 10.