LSU to wear No. 3 on their helmets for Greg Brooks Jr. vs. Arkansas, Brian Kelly said

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will wear stickers with the No. 3 on their helmets for Greg Brooks Jr. against Arkansas on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), coach Brian Kelly said on his radio show Thursday.

Brooks had emergency brain surgery to remove a large tumor last week, his family stated on social media Wednesday. The surgery was successful and his family was still waiting for the biopsy results, the statement said.

"He's a fighter and he's made some progress through the week," Kelly said. "... He was upstanding today and I'll go see him after the show."

Due to the surgery, Brooks did not play during LSU's 41-14 win on Saturday over Mississippi State. He was awarded the game ball following the win.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU will wear No. 3 on helmets for Greg Brooks vs. Arkansas