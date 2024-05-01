LSU reportedly in contact with Wake Forest cornerback transfer

LSU has made the defensive line a clear focus during the second transfer portal window and has been in the mix for several top targets including Damonic Williams, a former TCU defensive tackle who visited earlier this week.

But the Tigers also have needs elsewhere, particularly in the defensive backfield. It seems they may be trying to address that as they’re one of several schools that have contacted Wake Forest cornerback transfer DaShawn Jones, according to On3 (subscription required).

Jones is a redshirt sophomore from Baltimore who has appeared in 22 games for the Demon Deacons. After redshirting his first season in 2021, he became a starter down the stretch in 2022 and started nine of the 10 games he appeared in this past fall.

He finished the 2023 season with 37 tackles (1.5 for loss) and led the team with three interceptions.

The current projected starters at cornerback for LSU are Zy Alexander, who is coming off a season-ending injury in 2023, and Ashton Stamps, who emerged down the stretch of his true freshman season.

Also in the mix are sophomore Javien Toviano and Ohio State transfers JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown, the former of which was on the team last season but missed the entire season after suffering an injury in training camp.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire