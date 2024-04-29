LSU hosting defensive tackle transfer portal target for visit Monday

With the spring transfer portal window now open, LSU has a clear need at defensive line, particularly along the interior.

It’s been no secret that coach Brian Kelly and the staff are trying to add experienced defensive tackles to the roster, and one of the top options on the board is uncommitted TCU transfer Damonic Williams.

Williams has already taken visits to Oklahoma and Texas, and while he was slated to visit LSU and later Colorado this past weekend, he changed things up. Instead, he visited Missouri this past weekend and will arrive in Baton Rouge for a visit on Monday, per On3’s Shea Dixon.

Dixon reports that the Longhorns are the team to beat at the moment for Williams, but LSU will hope to sway him. Williams, who will be a junior in 2023, has started 27 straight games since arriving at TCU.

He was a Freshman All-American in 2022 and an honorable mention for both All-Big 12 and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2023. In two seasons with the Horned Frogs, he totaled 60 tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

LSU is in desperate need of depth at the position after three defensive tackles were drafted in 2024, leaving Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee as the only experienced players at the position.

