LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan scores her second straight 10 on the floor. See the replay here

For the second straight meet, a 10 has been scored at the O'Connell Center.

This time, though, it did not come from a Florida gymnast.

LSU junior Aleah Finnegan tallied her sixth 10 of her career Friday in the Tigers meet at Florida.

It was her second 10 in a row on the floor, and she made it back-to-back perfect marks vs the Gators. Last season, she gained that score against UF on the beam.

Finnegan, a native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was a 2023 All-American in bars, floor and All-Around. She was named All-SEC on floor.

Through three rotations, the Tigers hold a slim lead over the Gators (148.600-148.450), with the Bayou Bengals still left on the beam and Florida left on the floor.

Apr 15, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Aleah Finnegan performs on floor routine during the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

