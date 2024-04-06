LSU football coach Brian Kelly responds to Governor Jeff Landry's national anthem stance

BATON ROUGE — In his 33 years of coaching, Brian Kelly can recall only a handful of times when his football team was present on the field for the pregame playing of the national anthem.

"It's just the way that it has been scripted," Kelly said after LSU football's spring practice Saturday afternoon. "And I've been doing this for 33 years. On my hand, I can tell you how many times I've been out for the national anthem in 33 years."

But if Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has his way, Kelly and his football team would be required to be on the field pregame for the national anthem as Landry is calling on the NCAA to mandate all student-athletes be present or risk losing their scholarship.

Landry publicly came out with his stance after the LSU women's basketball team was not on the court for the national anthem prior to its NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Iowa last Monday, a game that shattered women's college basketball viewership records at 12.3 million. Iowa's team stood hand-in-hand during the anthem but as LSU coach Kim Mulkey said when asked about it following the game, while it was played, it has been her team's pregame script since she's been the coach in Baton Route to be in the locker room at the 12-minute mark.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey said after LSU lost to the Hawkeyes, 94-87. “We kind of have a routine when they’re on the floor and they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don’t know, we come in and we do our pre-game stuff.

"I’m sorry, listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

But Landry has doubled down on his stance, appearing on multiple national outlets, including doing interviews on Fox News, criticizing college athletics' approach to how the national anthem is handled.

That's why Kelly was asked about the situation Saturday.

"I saw (what Landry has said). I know everybody has had their comments about it. I know we put out a statement, (LSU Athletics Director) Scott Woodward put out a statement," Kelly said. "I think our football players would echo this: if at any time, we're required to be out there, we'll be wherever we're told to be. And that's the bottom line.

"If our administration wants us out there for the national anthem, we're going to stand proudly for the national anthem."

Earlier this week, Woodward released a statement suggesting that LSU athletics would look at its processes.

"We have reviewed Governor Landry's letter on the national anthem. At LSU we have and will always be dedicated to the flag, the anthem and the country," Woodward said in a statement. "We consistently look at all our processes and will do so again. As Louisiana's flagship university, LSU always strives to represent the higher ideals and values of our students, our state and our country."

Kelly said he looks back to LSU hosting Army for a football game last season and how the university demonstrated its "patriotic backing."

"We understand where the governor is coming from. We'll relook at the policies and I stand by what Scott has said," Kelly said.

"I look back at the Army game and how proud we were of that moment to have Army in our stadium. What we did to that stadium to show our patriotism and patriotic backing. Hopefully we'll be able to get past this soon."

