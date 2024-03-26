LSU football spring practice: Players describe new DC Blake Baker's defense

BATON ROUGE — LSU football conducted its eighth spring practices Tuesday morning inside its practice facility.

Media members were able to view 20 minutes of individual and positional drills as the team heads into the second half of its allotted 15 spring sessions and afterward, a few players were made available for interviews.

Here are some takeaways from LSU's practice Tuesday and player availability.

LSU football players describe new defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme

A big grin flashed across sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano when he was asked to describe what he's noticed about new defensive coordinator Blake Baker's new scheme and defensive playbook.

"I would say it's attacking," Tovinao said through his grin.

A few defensive players have said this spring that they've been tasked with playing more in their opponents' face much more than season. Toviano said that he believes the more "pressing" attack on defense fits the mold of LSU's current corners and defensive back well.

LSU Tigers offensive line looks healthy

Junior tackle Emery Jones Jr. was back in action in practice Tuesday after being off the side and being limited during LSU's last practice on Saturday.

During the media viewing period, Jones worked through all positional and individual drills with the rest of the group. Jones moved around well and did look to be hampered by any injury.

Jones started last season and has been dubbed as part of the top returning offensive lines in college football.

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton making big strides, primed for big year

LSU coach Brian Kelly told reporters after practice Saturday that he's been pleased with how junior receiver Chris Hilton has approached the spring.

Hilton told reporters Tuesday that he credits his consistency to not only learning from former pass catchers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but also his growth out of navigating three injuries he suffered during his first two seasons with the Tigers.

LSU FOOTBALL SPRING NOTES LSU football spring practice: What stood out at Tigers' practice

LSU SPRING STORY LINES Storylines that will define Brian Kelly's third spring practice with LSU football

"Just paying attention to the small details," Hilton said of what's helped him most from last season to this spring. "When you're playing in this conference, the competition is way better. So you got to do the small things to separate yourseff."

Hilton has been repping with the first-team wide outs during practice along with Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson. Transfers Zavion Thomas and C.J. Daniels remain on the second line.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: News, notes from spring practice