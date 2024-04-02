LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Signs NIL Deal With The Athlete’s Foot

LSU sophomore guard Flau’jae Johnson has signed an NIL deal to be the 2024 Brand Ambassador for streetwear and sneaker company The Athlete’s Foot.

Johnson’s partnership with the company begins on April 19. She will be at the grand opening of The Athlete’s Foot’s Baton Rouge, La., location where she will participate in a meet-and-greet with fans and customers.

“I’m honored to join The Athlete’s Foot as their 2024 Brand Ambassador,” Johnson said in a statement. “It’s a platform where I can share my story, connect with others who are chasing their dreams and blend my worlds of basketball and music.”

Johnson’s NIL portfolio includes deals with companies companies such as Meta, Puma, Powerade, JBL Audio and Amazon, among others, according to On3.

Johnson, a sophomore, has emerged as one of college basketball’s best young talents. She was the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year during the 2022-23 season, and her Tigers won the 2023 NCAA championship.

Johnson, who is also a rapper and is known for promoting her music during press conferences, was an All-SEC Second Team honoree this season after averaging just under 15 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. Her LSU Tigers were eliminated from the women’s NCAA tournament Monday night after a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight, a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s national championship.

