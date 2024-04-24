LSU baseball fan gives hilarious interview after he was hit in the head by a Tommy White home-run ball

LSU had no issues dispatching Nicholls on Tuesday night, winning 9-0 to keep momentum on its side after capturing its first series win of the season.

Tommy White sealed the win in the bottom of the eighth when he hit a three-run bomb to deep left field to give the Tigers a decisive nine-run lead. However, it wasn’t good news for every LSU fan in the stands that night.

One who tried to catch the ball unfortunately took it right off the head. Luckily, he seemed to be alright and in fact gave an interview during the game to Geaux Nation’s Pat Timlin, and the results were absolutely hilarious.

“I mean it was on a rope,” the fan, identified as “Cory,” said. “And I’ve been carrying this glove with me for years, and I was like ‘OK, now’s my time. I’ve got one coming.’ And hole in the glove man, what can I say? Beaned off my dome.”

The fan proceeded to show off the “goose egg” the ball left him with.

Meet Cory, the LSU Baseball fan who took a Tommy White home run straight to the dome. He's in great spirits despite the 109 MPH EV missile that hit him. "Friday I'll go get Tommy to sign it for me, and maybe kiss my boo-boo" pic.twitter.com/ftcfPjqhYP — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) April 24, 2024

“It don’t feel good,” Cory said when asked if it hurt. “It felt like every bit of a 109 mile-per-hour home-run ball, yes.”

Unfortunately, Cory wasn’t able to retrieve the ball, which bounced over the fence. But Tigers outfielder Josh Pearson later gave him a warm-up ball between innings.

“Friday I’ll probably go get Tommy White to sign it for me and maybe kiss my boo-boo.”

Godspeed, Cory.

Jay Johnson was asked if he realized what happened after the game, and he had a fantastic response, as well.

“I saw the guy up on the board rubbing his head and then I kind of put two and two together,” Johnson said. “I hope he’s okay. “It reminded me of that scene from the movie Tommy Boy where David Spade whacks Chris Farley in the face.”

I asked Jay Johnson if the team saw the fan that took Tommy White’s second HR of the night off the head. His answer is amazing:#LSU pic.twitter.com/eW3nSaCYm1 — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) April 24, 2024

Hopefully, Cory’s doing alright and is able to get that ball signed on Friday.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire