LSU baseball fails to sweep Auburn, losing Game 3

LSU baseball dug an early hole that was too deep to climb out of as the Tigers lost Game 3 against Auburn 7-5, missing out on the opportunity to turn in back-to-back sweeps.

Kade Anderson got the start on the mound for LSU in Game 3 as LSU went for a sweep of Auburn in Baton Rouge. Anderson was coming off of a start on Tuesday night where he threw 62 pitches in that game. It seems as though arm fatigue may have been an issue at Auburn teed off on him in the first inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Anderson was pulled from the game after only making two outs. Will Hellmers entered after him and finished the first inning. Griffin Herring then entered to pitch for the Tigers.

Auburn extended their lead to 6-0 in the top of the third inning on an RBI single. LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Ashton Larson hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU cut into the lead even further as Stephen Milam hit a three-run homer to cut the Auburn lead to 6-4.

In the top of the sixth inning, Auburn was able to get some insurance thanks to an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-4. In the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU loaded the bases with no outs and Larson hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 7-5. With runners on the corners and only one out, LSU was unable to score any more runs.

LSU was unable to score in the eighth and ninth innings as Auburn took game three by a score of 7-5. The Tigers will be back in action Tuesday evening against Grambling State.

