LSU 2025 5-star commit makes visit to Ohio State football this weekend

It was initially reported that LSU wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore would be visiting Ohio State football for its Scarlet and Gray game.

Unfortunately that visit did not happen, but the interest between the two parties was still there. It was enough to push Moore to reschedule the visit, which happened this weekend.

The nations top wide receiver and No. 3 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings has been committed to the Tigers since August of last year.

Numerous other teams are working hard on flipping the 5-star, with the Buckeyes as one of them. You can’t rule out Ohio State, especially given its recent track record of putting receivers in the league, as we saw Marvin Harrison Jr. selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 pick in the draft this week.

Anytime a recruit brings his mother with him, it should be viewed as a good sign and that’s exactly what happened with Moore. Time will tell if Ohio State is able to flip him, but the Buckeyes are certainly putting in the effort to do so.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire