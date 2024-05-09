Louisville LB Stanquan Clark burst on scene in 2023. Here are 5 Cards newcomers to watch

After impressive spring and fall football practices a year ago, Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark made his college debut with 15 tackles, two for loss, and a forced fumble. The true freshman adjusted immediately to the next level. He was credited with an assisted tackle on a goal-line stand against Indiana in Week 3.

Clark, who also played on special teams, was the only player from the 2023 recruiting class who didn’t redshirt, playing in all 14 games for the Cardinals. Despite his youth, Clark hopes to have another strong season and provide leadership for the team's linebackers.

This year, U of L is bringing in a 14-player recruiting class, and five of the new Cardinals are midyear enrollees. The group ranks 38th nationally and seventh in the ACC. Can any of them follow in Clark’s footsteps and see the field immediately?

Here are five Cardinals who could contribute in 2024 as true freshmen:

Jojo Stone, WR

As a midyear enrollee, Jojo Stone used the spring to get acclimated to Louisville on and off the field. The three-star receiver rehabbed an ankle injury during the spring. Stone earned some first-team reps during the spring game but didn’t record a catch. With the Cardinals low on receivers, Stone could see the field sooner than later. His biggest strength is his speed. The Georgia native ran the 100-meter dash in 11.32 seconds at the Atlanta Games Invitational as a high school junior.

Isaac Brown, RB

Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs against Louisville’s defense during the spring game in April.

Last year, U of L had a rotation of three running backs: Jawhar Jordan, Isaac Guerendo and Maurice Turner. The Cardinals are deeper at the position this season, and Isaac Brown could find himself in the backfield this fall. The Florida native is one of Louisville’s highest-rated recruits in the 2024 class. Turner compared him to Jordan in terms of his speed. Running backs coach Chris Barclay said Brown brings a “very unique skill set.”

Trent Carter, LB

Like Brown and Stone, Trent Carter was a midyear enrollee. He practiced with the third team during spring practice. Linebackers coach Mark Ivey commended Carter’s ability to “take coaching” and was hoping to see the three-star prospect flash. He made a few plays during the spring game, which included a pass breakup on fourth down to get points for the defense. Carter can learn from experienced players including Clark, TJ Quinn, Antonio Watts and Texas A&M transfer Jurriente Davis while serving as a reserve.

Jathan Hatch, S

The Cardinals are thin at safety, and Jathan Hatch can help provide depth after arriving this summer. A natural athlete, the incoming freshman had three interceptions, one of which was a pick six, and a 55-yard scoop and score for Biggersville during the Mississippi semifinals in December. Although the college learning curve is the biggest question for Hatch, his playmaking and ballhawking abilities will be valuable for U of L.

Maurice Davis, DL

Though Louisville is returning a solid group of experienced players who are “setting the tone (and) tempo” for the unit, defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said, the Cardinals have some younger players who can make names for themselves. Maurice Davis took a step forward during the spring. Davis had a chance to get on the field because the Cardinals had several linemen who sat out or were limited during practices. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the Georgia native held his own against older teammates and produced a third-down stop during the spring game. After the Red-White game, Louisville lost three more linemen in Tawfiq Thomas, Jermayne Lole and January enrollee Tyler Baron but added three in Rene Konga, Tramel Logan and Richard Kinley. Davis, who has had a semester to learn the system, should earn live reps in the fall.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football features 5 freshmen who might see field in 2024