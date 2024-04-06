Gritty Lottie Woad scripts sublime finish, captures Augusta National Women’s Amateur title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lottie Woad typically calls an Uber on Saturday mornings around 7:30 a.m. to get a lift to the golf course. The Florida State sophomore doesn’t have a car in the U.S., and while most college students her age are hitting snooze, Woad hits the practice facility. The Englishwoman’s work ethic is legendary.

“You think you work hard, and she works 10 times harder,” said teammate Charlotte Heath. “We have pros at our club, and Lottie outworks them all.”

When the moment came for that meticulous preparation to pay off on one of the biggest stages at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the lion-hearted Woad delivered a finish for the ages.

After USC’s Bailey Shoemaker posted a course-record 6-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 7 under, Woad birdied three of the last four holes to overtake her. Woad joined Arnold Palmer in 1960 and Mark O’Meara in 1998 as champions at Augusta National Golf Club who birdied their final two holes to win by one shot.

“I was hoping it was going to be like a nice, stress-free day,” said Woad, “but it was far from that. In the end, it’s a cooler way to finish.”

ANWA: Photos from Augusta National

Woad had English national coach Steve Robinson on the bag, and the pair put together a meticulous plan to attack the final round. They knew which hole locations they wanted to play short, and which ones were better to be long. With Woad’s magnificent approach play all week, most of the time, things went according to plan.

The mess of a bogey on the par-5 13th, however, proved an exception. Robinson gave her a pep talk after that hole and again on the 14th, though he wouldn’t divulge what was said.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is unique in that the 36-hole leader must sleep on the lead not one but two nights. Robinson said they talked about the fact someone would come for her. Even though she led by two going into the final round, it wouldn’t be surprising if she had to chase down the stretch.

Woad did her best to embrace it.

“If been told before this week that I’d be two back with four to play, I would have been like, yeah, perfect, that sounds great,” said Woad. “To be in the mix on the back nine at Augusta is something that everyone dreams about.”

When Shoemaker approached the 18th green on Saturday – five groups ahead of Woad – fans seemed almost oblivious to the kind of round she’d put together. They offered a polite applause as she walked up to the green with a few muffled whoops.

A brilliant two-putt from the back of the green brought a little more reaction. But it wasn’t until a man raised both hands and yelled “Six under! Great round!” that Shoemaker finally started to get a proper reaction for a record day.

She gave one more glance back at the giant scoreboard on No. 18 as she walked off the green, leading by one.

Woad, ever the board-watcher herself, knew exactly what needed to be done.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad reacts after sinking the winning putt on no. 18 during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Bone began working with Woad at Farnham Golf Club when she was 7 years old. Bone, 37, has had to up his teaching game as Woad upped hers, though he still works with the 80-year-olds at the club as well as the up-and-coming teens.

Over the years, Bone preserved the unique patterns of Woad’s powerful swing and focused mainly on the hitting area, making sure that she was stable with the clubface through impact so that she could control her ball-flight and shot shape.

Woad won the 2022 British Girls’ Amateur at Carnoustie before coming to Florida State, a move that has given her more months to practice on quality greens. If there’s a weakness in her game, it’s her putting, which is where she spent most of her time coming into this week.

This week, and Saturday in particular, stands out as one of the best weeks she’s had on the greens.

“Thankfully, it came at the right time,” she said.

Bond describes Woad as a player with a strong golf IQ who thrives on competition. Once a month she gets on a call with Bone to talk about Woad’s game. Woad has such a good handle on her game that Bond told her earlier this spring that they’re going to start getting super nitpicky.

“She’s always going to push to be the best,” said Bond.

ANWA: Lottie Woad’s victory in photos

Woad drained a 15-footer for birdie on the par-5 15th to pull within one and narrowly missed a good look on the 16th to tie. She’d get another chance on the 17th after hitting a wedge from 104 yards to 12 feet.

After piping another brilliant drive, she hit a little 9-iron from 130 pin high and poured in another 15-footer to close with a 69 and an 8-under total. World No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad notched her third top-three finish at this event, finishing alone in third, four back. She stayed at LSU for a fifth year, in part, for one more shot at winning this event.

“I feel every time I come in here, I just have a smile on my face,” said Lindblad. “It doesn’t matter how it goes. You’re happy to be here.”

Bond, who was standing behind the 18th when the putt dropped, threw both hands in the air, calling it “big time.”

“The kid’s just got the ‘it’ factor,” she said.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad speaks during a ceremony following the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Woad’s 85-year-old grandmother made the trip to America to watch her play and caught most of the action on Saturday. She’d been taking long walks back in England to prepare the week.

Marian was there on the 18th along with Woad’s father and an aunt. Younger sister Milly had exams and stayed said back in England with mom.

“I hope they enjoyed it,” she quipped during the trophy ceremony.

With the win, Woad receives exemptions into four of the five LPGA majors, including the Chevron Championship two weeks from now. The Chevron happens to fall on the same dates as the ACC Championship, which means Woad will soon have a tough decision to make.

Asked early in the week what makes Woad unique, Robinson said she’s prepared to pay the price to be successful.

It paid off handsomely. The gritty Woad scripted a sublime finish at Augusta National that won’t soon be forgotten.

