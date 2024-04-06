‘What a proper finish’: Caddie for ANWA champion Lottie Woad sees star pull off big rally for title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gripping tightly to a yellow flag, Steve Robinson stood near the Augusta National Clubhouse Oak tree.

“This is going to hang in my office in Yorkshire,” said Robinson, who caddied Lottie Woad to victory in the fifth annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

The 61-year-old serves as England’s national coach and works as the performance guru for countryman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Following the win, Robinson was quick to jab at Fitzpatrick’s longtime looper, Billy Foster.

“I can’t wait to tell Billy Foster, ‘Caddying isn’t all that hard,’” Robinson said. “I mean, what a proper finish. I’ve known Lottie since she was 14, and she’s always had the attributes to be the best player she could be.”

Woad began the day four shots clear of Bailey Shoemaker but, after the American carded a bogey-free 66, Woad trailed by two with five holes to play.

“We went through every situation (Friday night),” Robinson said. “We were mentally prepared to be chasing.”

And chase Lottie did.

The Florida State sophomore birdied Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to capture a one-stroke victory.

“After (Lottie) bogeyed No. 13, we had a discussion,” Robinson said. “Nothing you can print.”

Robinson laughed, and then finished his thought.

“I basically said, ‘Don’t get too down.’ I said it in a Yorkshire way.”

