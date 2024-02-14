Look: Vanderbilt basketball buzzer-beater from Ezra Manjon lifts Commodores past Texas A&M

Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt basketball scored a last-second win over visiting Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The Commodores (7-17, 2-9 in SEC play) have a buzzer-beating basket from fifth-year guard Ezra Manjon to thank for the victory, just their seventh victory on the season. The play occurred in the game's waning seconds, when Manjon drove into the paint and was met by three Aggies defenders.

He attempted a shot before landing on his feet (a potential missed travel by officials) and lobbing the ball over 6-7 Andersson Garcia's head as the clock ticked toward zeroes.

By the time the ball sank into the basket to give Vanderbilt the 74-73 win, Manjon was on his back on the court at Memorial Gymnasium. Following the successful basket, his teammates mobbed him on the floor in jubilation:

OH MY EZ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pXtubH1iIa — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 14, 2024

It appears even ESPN, which broadcast the game on ESPNU, was surprised by the result: In the immediate aftermath of the bucket, the network's score bug updated Vanderbilt's record to 6-18 shortly it quickly corrected it to 7-17. With that, the Commodores dropped Texas A&M to 15-9 and 6-5 in conference play, just days after the Aggies walloped Tennessee 85-69 in College Station.

Manjon, the hero of the game, finished with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field (including 1 of 3 from 3-point range). His 3-point basket, which he hit at the 1:04 mark in the second half, gave the Commodores a 72-69 lead over the visiting Aggies.

But two Texas A&M possessions that ended in free throws (Tyrece Radford went a perfect 4 for 4 in the game's final minute) forced Manjon to pull off the heroic feat in the game's waning seconds. He also went 4 for 4 from the free throw line while notching two rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Teammate Ven-Allen Lubin finished with a game-high 25 points, five assists and a block in the win.

Vanderbilt will return to action on Saturday as the Commodores take on Tennessee in Knoxville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt buzzer-beater helps Commodores beat Texas A&M basketball