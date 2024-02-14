Ezra Manjon's amazing buzzer-beating shot lifts Vanderbilt basketball over Texas A&M

Vanderbilt basketball defeated Texas A&M, 74-73, on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium thanks to a buzzer-beating shot from Ezra Manjon as he fell down in the middle of the lane.

Neither team led by more than four in the back-and-forth affair.

Despite coming in as the worst 3-point shooting team in the SEC, Texas A&M (15-9, 6-5 SEC) shot well from beyond the arc. Jace Carter was the biggest 3-point threat for the Aggies.

With the Commodores (7-17, 2-9) leading by one and 13.2 seconds left, Isaiah West was called for a foul on Tyrece Radford, sending Radford to the line. He made both free throws. Manjon then hit the jumper as time expired to win the game for Vanderbilt.

Ven-Allen Lubin's big game

Ven-Allen Lubin scored Vanderbilt's first 11 points of the game and continued to be a terror for Texas A&M when he was on the court.

Lubin did get in foul trouble, originally late in the first half and then again early in the second. But he managed to stay on the court for the rest of the game and continued to lead the Commodores on offense.

Jason Rivera-Torres returns to the lineup

After sitting out Saturday's game at South Carolina, freshman Jason Rivera-Torres returned to the court. However, he wasn't a huge factor offensively.

Rivera-Torres did secure a big rebound of a missed free throw by Lubin

IS STACK SAFE? Will Vanderbilt basketball fire Jerry Stackhouse midseason? What history says

Ezra Manjon's injury scare

With 9:19 remaining in the second half, Ezra Manjon suffered an apparent ankle injury and left the game. After hopping off the court on one foot, Manjon eventually was helped to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench and came back in the game with 6:58 left in the half.

Before the scare, the Aggies led 51-50 and Manjon had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. When he returned, Vanderbilt had a 57-56 lead. Manjon was able to remain in for the rest of the game and hit the game-winning shot.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ezra Manjon buzzer-beater leads to Vanderbilt basketball vs Texas A&M