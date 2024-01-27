LOOK: Sherrone Moore officially sends tweet announcing Michigan football head coach hire

Michigan football fans waited with bated breath to see what the program would do to replace Jim Harbaugh.

The foregone conclusion was that the Wolverines would hire offensive coordinator, former interim coach, and Harbaugh-protege Sherrone Moore, but it wasn’t certain what the timing would be given that the university, due to state law, was required to post the job publicly for at least a week. However, it appears that Michigan got the waiver it needed and announced Moore’s hire just 48 hours after Harbaugh’s departure, never publicly posting the job.

The announcement came on Friday evening, and when it came to the X (formerly Twitter) post, it turns out it was Moore who sent it.

Look below.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” Moore said in a statement. “We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”

Moore is the 21st head coach in program history, and he’ll have big shoes to fill. He’s replacing a coach who went 89-25, having beaten Ohio State three straight times, with three consecutive Big Ten championships, and a national championship.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire