Look: Joe Burrow finds rookie Jermaine Burton in practice highlight

Cincinnati Bengals fans hope that the Joe Burrow-Jermaine Burton connection can be a massive highlight-maker for years, perhaps starting as early as next season.

How about right now, though?

Monday during practice, the Bengals shared a highlight that featured Burrow finding the new No. 81 for a big play.

Burton, a third-round pick this year, has already revealed what Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had to say to him after he joined the team. He’s also put up other notable highlights in practice, too.

With Tyler Boyd off to the Titans, Burton has a chance to break onto the field right away if he can develop this rapport with Burrow.

Here’s a look at the clip provided by the team:

