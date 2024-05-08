Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd signs with Titans in free agency

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has landed in one of the more oft-predicted locations in free agency.

Tuesday, word broke that Boyd has signed elsewhere in the AFC with the Tennessee Titans.

That means Boyd reunites with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, now head coach of the Titans.

The odd man out in the Ja’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins equation at wide receiver, Boyd finished his Bengals career with a fitting 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Cincinnati moves forward at the wideout spot with third-rounder Jermaine Burton, sophomores Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivias and even veterans such as Trenton Irwin.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire