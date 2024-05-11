Jermaine Burton reveals Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase reached out to him

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton linked up with two of his new teammates in a hurry.

Friday — the same day Burton put up some notable highlights in practice — the third-round pick revealed that Ja’Marr Chase has already reached out to him.

As captured by CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia, Burton revealed that Chase contacted him and said he’s a big fan of the rookie’s game and is excited to get to work.

Burton also said he’s had playbook conversations with Joe Burrow, too.

The wideout link is notable though, given that Burton could find himself as the third wide receiver in the offense alongside Chase and Tee Higgins right away, with Tyler Boyd now a member of the Titans via free agency.

Jermaine Burton says Ja’Marr Chase has been in touch, likes Burton’s game. pic.twitter.com/bcsEq42vqy — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 10, 2024

