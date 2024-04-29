Local college football standouts join NFL teams

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four of the area’s top college football standouts will have a chance to play NFL football.

Local college football stars from Cortland, Ithaca, and Cornell will each have a shot to play in the NFL. Former Cornell and Penn State offensive lineman, Hunter Nourzad heard his name called by the Kansas City Chiefs, at the 2024 NFL Draft. SUNY Cortland teammates J.J. Lapp and Cole Burgess, signed unrestricted free agent deals in an attempt to make an NFL roster. Lapp signed with the Los Angeles Rams, while Burgess joined the Cincinnati Bengals. Ithaca College’s Derek Slywka earned invitations to rookie mini-camp for the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

A look at the career highlights for each player is listed below:

(Photo Courtesy: @IvyLeague on “X”) Former Cornell standout Hunter Nourzad was selected in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunter Nourzad (OL) – Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs –

Standout offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad earned a 5th round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 320 pound blocker began his college career at Cornell, leading the top offensive line in the Ivy League. Nourzad joined the Big Red in 2018, but burst onto the scene in 2021. At right tackle, the Marietta, Georgia native earned All-American honors, and was named Phil Steele’s Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year. Additionally, Nourzad was 2021 first-team All-Ivy and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. With Nourzad, Cornell’s 2021 offensive line allowed just 0.9 sacks per game, which was the best in the Ivy League, and 5th best in the NCAA.

After Cornell, Nourzad transferred to Penn State for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate career. With the Nittany Lions, Nourzad protected quarterbacks; Sean Clifford, Drew Allar and Christian Veilleux, allowing the offense to amass record numbers. In 2023, the Chiefs draft pick was voted second-team All-Big Ten and was named Penn State’s Tim Shaw Thrive Award winner.

(Photo Courtesy: Cortland Red Dragons Athletics) SUNY Cortland All-Empire 8 selection, Cole Burgess signed a UFA deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cole Burgess (WR) – Signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals –

SUNY Cortland’s Cole Burgess signed a UFA deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, following an impressive career at the NCAA Division III level. Burgess earned 4 All-Empire 8 first team selections with the Red Dragons, and capped off his career with a 2 touchdown performance in the NCAA Division III national title game. Burgess’ 2nd score of the contest was the eventual game winner.

Over 4 seasons in Cortland, the All-Region wide receiver totaled a career 3,133 yards, 178 receptions, and 35 touchdowns. In addition to leading the offense, Burgess was equally impressive on special teams. As a kick and punt returner, the D3football.com All-East selection amassed 1,711 yards and 3 touchdowns, on 75 attempts.

(Photo Courtesy: Cortland Red Dragons Athletics) SUNY Cortland’s J.J. Laap signed a UFA deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

J.J. Laap (WR) – Signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams –

As a teammate of Burgess, J.J. Laap helped power the top offense at the NCAA Division III level. Laap signed a UFA deal with the Los Angeles Rams, following his 3rd All-Empire 8 selection, and a 2023 national title with SUNY Cortland. In 2023, the Ward Melville grad tallied his 1st 1,000 yard season, which included a 250 yard receiving game against Susquehanna, and a touchdown in the national championship.

Laap capped off an impressive college career, totaling 3,125 yards and 32 touchdowns, on 167 receptions. The 6’1 receiver also added 4 solo tackles on defense, in 46 career games.

(Photo Courtesy: @IthacaBomberFB on “X”) Ithaca football’s Derek Slywka earned invitations to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers rookie mini-camps.

Derek Slywka (DB) – Invited to Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers’ rookie mini-camps–

As a rival of Laap, Burgess, and the Red Dragons, Derek Slywka turned in an outstanding career for the Ithaca Bombers, as a defensive back. Slywka’s shutdown defense against some of the top names in Division III, drew the attention of NFL scouts. In 3 seasons with the Bombers, the Waterloo native earned All-American and All-Conference honors, as well as the 2023 D3football.com Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year award. Slywka also was a Cliff Harris Award Finalist.

In 2023, Slywka closed his career with a major statement. The Region’s Defensive Player of the year recorded 51 total tackles and career-highs in interceptions (6), passes defended (16), and blocks (2). Slywka’s 16 passes defended accounts for the 2nd best mark in program history.

Over an impressive college career, the standout defender amassed; 119 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 30 passes defended, and 4 blocks.

Stick with 18 Sports as each local college standout chases their NFL dream.





