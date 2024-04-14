Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Sunday’s earlier kick off with the possibilty of moving back into first place should they triumph at Anfield.

The Reds, who have suffered a couple of disappointing results after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, will hope to get back to winning ways as some of their key players make returns from injury. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature today but Jurgen Klopp would prefer dominate the Eagles and not risk them if possible.

Palace meanwhile have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

Klopp promises response from Reds as they look to go top

Liverpool FC - Crystal Palace FC

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool will be ‘angry’ for visit of Crystal Palace

12:10 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has promised his Liverpool players will show a reaction to their shock 3-0 Europa League home defeat to Atalanta when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool’s hopes of ending Klopp’s reign with a showpiece European final in Dublin are in real jeopardy after Atalanta punished a lacklustre display to inflict the Reds’ first home defeat in 14 months.

The second leg of the quarter-final tie will be played in Bergamo next week, but before then Liverpool’s attention returns to the intense three-way fight at the top of the Premier League, and a match against Oliver Glasner’s Palace side.

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool will be ‘angry’ for visit of Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

12:02 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool against Crystal Palace. Kick-off is about two hours away, with the Reds looking to rediscover form and give their title ambitions a push following a dismal midweek showing in Europe.

For Palace, another win or two are still required for certain safety, but for Oliver Glasner it’s really about shaping his team and assessing the squad ahead of a full campaign in charge next year.