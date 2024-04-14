Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool know what they need to do as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s men started the weekend second place in the table, trailing Arsenal on goal difference following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A heavy midweek defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League suddenly means that the English top-flight title is the most attainable trophy for Klopp as he looks to end his tenure as head coach in style. The Reds cannot afford to drop any more points in the league and must also work on reducing the goal difference gap on Arsenal meaning they should come out with an attacking mindset against Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Currently 14th in the table and five points from safety Palace will want to bring points away from Anfield to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

When is it?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 14 April 2024 at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sport Main Event with coverage beginning at 1pm on the former channel. Subscribers can stream via the SkyGo app and website.

Team news

Liverpool made six changes in midweek and Klopp is expected to revert to a stronger line-up. Diogo Jota returned to action off the bench but isn’t fit to start just yet. Trent Alexander-Arnold also made the bench against Atalanta but the Liverpool boss said he wasn’t in contention to play.

Michael Olise could return to the Palace line-up after getting 15 minutes off the bench against Manchester City last weekend, though he will definitely be involved in some capacity even if he doesn’t start. Palace have no new injuries but Marc Guehi remains out.

Predicted line ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Odds

Liverpool - 1/6

Draw - 9/2

Crystal Palace - 10/1

Prediction

Liverpool are reeling after their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League and know they must make up for the dropped points against Manchester United last time out in the Premier League. Expect Jurgen Klopp to name a strong starting XI that should dominate proceedings and get the Reds back to winning ways.

Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace.