WrestleMania 40: How to watch The Rock’s return to the ring, full lineup and more

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns will tag-team Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL this weekend. (Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s time for another WrestleMania! This weekend, WrestleMania 40 — AKA WrestleMania XL — will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to the ring to tag-team Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with the help of Roman Reigns on Night 1, setting the tone for the Reigns vs. Rhodes main event on Night 2, it’s sure shaping up to be an action-packed weekend. WrestleMania XL kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleMania 40.

How to watch WrestleMania 40:

Dates: Apr. 6-7

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV channel/streaming: Peacock

When is WrestleMania 40?

The next WrestleMania will be held on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. ET both nights.

What time is WrestleMania on?

The two-night WrestleMania 40 event will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on both Saturday and Sunday.

Who is headlining WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 40’s main event will be a matchup between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes this coming Sunday. However, the pair will first face off in a Saturday night tag-team match, where Reigns will fight alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins.

What channel is WrestleMania on?

WrestleMania 40 will stream exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch WrestleMania without cable:

WrestleMania 40 full card:

Night 1 (Apr. 6, 2024, 7 p.m. ET)

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Night 2 (Apr. 7, 2024, 7 p.m. ET)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)