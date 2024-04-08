Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 results, grades, analysis: Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title
Championships changed hands four times on Sunday night, including in an all-time main event
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Four championships were on the line during Night 2's six-match card at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and there were four total title changes.
After Roman Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the main event between Rhodes and Reigns was contested under "Bloodline Rules" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at stake.
Night 2 — Full results and grades
Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins in 10:38 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Damian Priest defeats Drew McIntyre in ~10 seconds to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Grade: A+
Best spot: Priest's cash-in on McIntyre
It's CASH-IN TIME!!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WuB9CKDDHC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: The match between Rollins and McIntyre was an excellent opening match and would have earned high marks on its own. The champion and challenger told an excellent story and Rollins showed clear emotion after he lost the match. If the tone for the night wasn't set during the match, the events that unfolded after certainly did the job. Punk costing McIntyre his title and Priest cashing in to fully jump to the main event level opens up a series of new possibilities moving forward, especially as Rollins potentially deals with reported injuries.
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeated The Final Testament in 8:35.
Grade: B+
Best spot: "Get the tables!"
WAZZUPPPPPPP!!! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J48CGhuxDB
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: Not every WrestleMania match needs to be a marathon or feature a dozen false finishes to be entertaining. The shortest "planned" match on either night, the Philadelphia Street Fight hit every note it needed to. Snoop Dogg was fun on commentary and Bubba Ray Dudley was a surprise as the special guest referee. Montez Ford shined — as usual — and we're likely done with the feud between these two stables.
LA Knight defeated AJ Styles in 12:31.
Grade: B
Best spot: Knight's avalanche German suplex
He's FLIPPING OUT at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZPWJugCh0T
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Analysis: Knight and Styles put on a solid, mid-card match that showcased the immense abilities of both stars without ever truly going over the top. Knight's avalanche German suplex was easily the best spot, but with so many other great moments and contests on the card, it's easy for this one to get overlooked.
Logan Paul defeats Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in 17:38 to retain the United States Championship.
Grade: A
Best spot: Orton counters pop-up powerbomb to hit RKO
Analysis: Eventually, we'll stop praising Logan Paul for his ability in the ring because it will stop being surprising, but we're not there yet. Paul held his own and put on a great triple threat match with respected veterans like Owens and Orton. The action flowed great, every man had their chance to shine and, despite the Prime mascot gimmick growing tired, this belongs among the best U.S. Championship WrestleMania matches ever.
Bayley defeats Iyo Sky in 14:26 to win the WWE Women's Championship.
Grade: A
Best spot: Sky's moonsault to the floor
IYO SKY. That's the tweet. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Hvca9u9ifm
— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 2, 2023
Analysis: More than anything, Bayley deserved to get her moment in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania for the first time in her career. Even after a loss, Sky remains among the most-talented female stars on the WWE roster — evidenced by her nearly perfect moonsault, among other things. The payoff for the feud between the former Damage CTRL friends was told excellently, particularly the fact that there was no interference, keeping both women looking strong moving forward. Bayley's shift back to being a babyface is a welcome change for her character and it's cemented with this major win.
Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns in 33:23 to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Grade: A+
Best spot: Rhodes winning, finishing his story
FINISHED. THE. STORY. ❤️#CodyRhodes earned that #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/U5IAnBimgv
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Analysis: As mentioned in the intro — recency bias aside — there's a very good chance Rhodes-Reigns II goes down as the best main event in WrestleMania history. Shenanigans were expected (it is WrestleMania, after all), but we got more than 20 minutes of one-on-one action between Rhodes and Reigns before anyone interfered. This match was like a walk down WrestleMania/WWE memory lane. There were significant callbacks to the match between Rhodes and Reigns last year. John Cena and Rock shared the ring as an 11-year-old reference to WrestleMania 29. The Undertaker — arguably the greatest WrestleMania performer of all time — getting involved was a major surprise. Even the match's closing segment, with Reigns getting payback on Rollins for his betrayal a decade ago, was a remarkable throwback. This match is a perfect illustration of why people love professional wrestling and Rhodes winning creates an unforgettable WrestleMania moment.
For full match breakdown and analysis, check out the recaps from our live coverage below.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER12 updates
In case you missed Night 1 or any of our coverage leading up to WrestleMania, here's where you can catch up:
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 recap, results, grades, analysis
Top 40 WrestleMania moments in WWE history
How a perfect pivot led The Rock down a familiar WWE path