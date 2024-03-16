Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL 2024 free agency: Justin Fields traded to Steelers, and more news, updates
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.
Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency
What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.
When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?
The NFL's "legal tampering" period started Monday at noon ET and ended at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. During that 52-hour window, teams were allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.
Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract adviser are permitted to communicate with teams' front-office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.
When did NFL free agency begin?
NFL free agency started Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.
No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.
Who are the top free agents?
Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.
Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.
What is the NFL salary cap this season?
The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.
How much salary-cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?
Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.
Jimmy Garoppolo joins Rams on 1-year deal
Jimmy Garoppolo will enter the 2024 season as Matthew Stafford's back-up after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal.
Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A. pic.twitter.com/44Xzeg7n4n
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024
Marquise Brown to the Chiefs
Wide receiver was a notable soft spot for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They just addressed that with a one-year, $11 million deal for former Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown.
A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes: Former Ravens and Cardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per sources.
During is final season in Baltimore in 2021, Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. During… pic.twitter.com/oGD82iazKb
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024
Keenan Allen traded to Bears
An era is ending in Los Angeles. The Chargers have traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.
Scoopage… Bears have traded for WR Keenan Allen sending Chargers a fourth rounder. @NFLonFOX
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 15, 2024
WR Cedrick Wilson joins Saints
Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has a new home, joining the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal.
The Saints have reached an agreement with former Cowboys and Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., source says. It’s a 2-year deal for Wilson in New Orleans.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 15, 2024
Devin White joins Eagles after 5 years with Bucs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That ends a five-year tenure in Tampa Bay, which saw him win a Super Bowl ring.
Former Bucs LB Devin White is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Eagles, per sources. pic.twitter.com/e7LEIRK0NT
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel heads to Buffalo
Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel will sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buffalo Bills with $15 million guaranteed, his agency announced Thursday. The move will reunite him with Bill offensive coordinator Joe Brady, for whom he played with the Carolina Panthers.