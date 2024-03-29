Advertisement
MLB Opening Day 2024: Live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, analysis

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as MLB opens its 2024 season with 13 games

Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2024 MLB season is finally here.

Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate got (nearly) the rest of the league in on the action. With rain in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games were postponed until Friday.

Here's the full Opening Day schedule and scores. For more on how to watch, click here.

Orioles 11, Angels 3
Reds 8, Nationals 2
Padres 6, Giants 4
Dodgers 7, Cardinals 1
Blue Jays 8, Rays 2
Twins 4, Royals 1
Tigers 1, White Sox 0
Pirates 6, Marlins 5 (in 12)
Yankees 5, Astros 4
Rangers 4, Cubs 3 (in 10)
Guardians at Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET
Rockies at Diamondbacks: 10:10 p.m. ET
Red Sox at Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Diamondbacks making a season-opening statement vs. Rockies

    Coming off their World Series appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks have an 8-1 lead over the Colorado Rockies in the third inning.

  • Red Sox take early 2-0 lead on Mariners

    The Red Sox got on the board first in Seattle, thanks to this homer from Rafael Devers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rangers walk off the Cubs in 10th inning in season opener

    After raising their 2023 World Series banner, the Texas Rangers ended their night on a high note thanks to Jonah Heim's walk-off hit in the 10th inning.

  • Jake Mintz

    Cubs, Rangers head to extras tied 3-3

    The Cubs took a short-lived lead in the ninth-inning on a missed foul ball by the home plate umpire.

    But the Rangers responded quickly, with pinch hitter Travis Jankowski hitting a 396-footer to right field.

  • Jake Mintz

    Opening Day in Baltimore marks a momentous celebration of a new era

    The national anthem is performed prior to the first inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Opening Day at Camden Yards. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

    The orange wave of 45,000 rose in unison, before a pitch had even been thrown, to honor the arrival of a wry, bespectacled, 74-year-old billionaire.

    Optimism is a bizarre beast.

    Opening Day 2024 at Camden Yards was more than a celebration; it was a coronation, a reminder of a glorious past and a glimpse at an exhilarating future. For a franchise that has been a punchline for most of the 21st century, an organization sputtering along in disarray, the unfettered positivity of Thursday afternoon was a different universe.

    Beneath an overcast, early-spring sky, the defending AL East champion Orioles pulverized the visiting Los Angeles Angels by a score of 11 to 3. The crown jewel of Baltimore’s offseason, 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, delivered an 11-strikeout masterpiece. Face of the franchise Adley Rutschman tallied two hits and two RBI. Franchise veterans Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered. It looked like 2012, sounded like 1983 and felt like 1966.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    How the Mariners assembled and developed the most fearsome rotation in baseball

    The 200-inning starter is practically extinct. Just five pitchers cleared the threshold in 2023, down from 36 in 2013, 44 in 2003 and 52 in 1993. Even 190 innings has become a rarity. Last season, 18 teams had zero starting pitchers throw 190 innings. Ten teams had one. The Phillies had two: Aaron Nola (193 2/3 IP) and Zack Wheeler (192 IP).

    The Seattle Mariners, though, had three: Luis Castillo (197 IP), Logan Gilbert (190 2/3 IP) and George Kirby (190 2/3 IP).

    No team’s starting pitchers logged more innings last year than Seattle’s 901 1/3. And they might throw even more in 2024. Dependence on starting pitching has plummeted league-wide, but the Mariners do not appear to have gotten the memo.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    MLB predictions: Division winners

    MLB division winner predictions (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
    Who will take each division in 2024? Check out all of Yahoo Sports' MLB predictions here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Adolis García doing Adolis García things

    García ties it up in the bottom of the sixth with a 407-foot bomb to left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cody Bellinger gives Cubs 2-1 lead on heels of Seiya Suzuki double

  • Russell Dorsey

    Steele injury could be significant for Cubs

    The last thing the Cubs needed was an injury to ace Justin Steele, who was rolling vs. the Rangers but then appeared to injure his hamstring on a chopper between the mound and the foul line in the fifth.

    There were already questions about whether the Cubs' rotation had enough depth, and losing Steele for any amount of time would put serious stress on the team’s other starters.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cubs' Justin Steele exits start with injury

    Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele went from a good Opening Day to a bad Opening Day in the span of a bunt.

    The left-hander exited Thursday's season opener against the Texas Rangers with an apparent leg injury after fielding a Leody Taveras dunt attempt. Steele fell to the ground, grabbed at his left leg and gingerly walked off the field with trainers.

    The injury ended what was shaping up to be a strong night for Steele against the defending World Series champions, with six strikeouts, three hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 67 pitches.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wyatt Langford's first career RBI ties game 1-1

  • Russell Dorsey

    Steele cruising early vs. Rangers

    Cubs southpaw Justin Steele ran out of gas down the stretch in 2023, but it didn’t take away from a breakout season. So far Thursday, Steele has picked up right where he left off last year, rolling through the world champion Rangers in the first three innings, with five strikeouts and zero hits allowed.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Royce Lewis' status

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cubs take early lead over Rangers

    Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly in the top of the second put the Cubs up 1-0 over the Rangers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tatis pays tribute

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pirates top Marlins 6-5 in extras

  • Jack Baer

    'We are the champions'

    Playing in their 64th MLB Opening Day, fifth stadium and second city, the Texas Rangers unveiled a first in franchise history: a World Series banner.

    The reigning champs began their season by revealing the most visible spoil of their first MLB title before facing the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. Manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz began the fun by wheeling out the Commissioner's Trophy.

    "I know you've waited a long time, but we now share the World Series championship trophy with you. And we're looking forward to riding with you for another incredible season," Bochy said to the crowd.

    Then came the banner, complete with Queen's "We Are The Champions."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rangers unveil World Series banner

  • Russell Dorsey

    Texas Rangers’ Evan Carter ready for first full season after heroic World Series run

    Every player who gets to the big leagues has a unique path. The world knew Bryce Harper was born for MLB stardom when he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 16-year-old. But that’s not the journey for most players.

    Very, very few become World Series heroes before they even get 100 at-bats under their belts. But that was the case for Texas Rangers rookie phenom Evan Carter, who introduced himself to the baseball world on its biggest stage last fall. After his call-up on Sept. 9, Carter played in just 23 regular-season games before absolutely thriving in the postseason. At 21 years old, the Rangers outfielder carried a .917 OPS in the playoffs and became the youngest player since Mickey Mantle to hit third in Game 1 of the World Series, helping Texas secure the first World Series championship in franchise history.

    Read more about Carter here.

  • Jason Owens

    Juan Soto helps Yankees secure win over Astros with 9th-inning defensive heroics

    Juan Soto had a tremendous debut for the New York Yankees on Thursday.

    The newly acquired slugger sparked a rally from a 4-0 hole against the Houston Astros, then secured a 5-4 win with an outfield assist on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.

    Houston trailed, 5-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Tucker hit a base hit to right field, and Mauricio Dubón rounded third for home. Soto fielded the ball and threw a strike to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Dubón out at home.

    Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the play on field. Dubón was out. Alex Bregman then grounded into a fielder's choice to secure the 5-4 Yankees win that looked unlikely when Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

  • Pirates-Marlins in extras

    Nine innings of Opening Day baseball weren't enough for the Pirates and Marlins.

  • Soto delivers an outfield assist

    The Astros were threatening in the bottom of the ninth. Juan Soto had something to say about that.

  • Jack Baer

    Shohei Ohtani debuts at Dodger Stadium with double and baserunning error in win

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the dugout after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in an Opening Day game at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Shohei Ohtani after the Dodgers beat the Cardinals on Thursday. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Shohei Ohtani already made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in South Korea last week, but Thursday's home opener was the moment his tenure would have felt real for many fans.

    Perhaps because it was at Dodger Stadium, his expected home for the next 10 years, and perhaps because it wasn't at 3 a.m. PT.

    Ohtani ended up being only a small part of the Dodgers' 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the other members of the Big 3 atop the Dodgers' lineup, both homered, while Tyler Glasnow made his own debut at the stadium he attended as a child with a strong six innings of one-run ball.

    All eyes were on Ohtani, though, as he played his third regular-season game in a Dodgers uniform. He began his day with a double down the right-field line (video above), a great start ... until a miscommunication on the basepaths led to him occupying third base at the same time as Mookie Betts, who led off the Dodgers with a walk.

  • Tie game in Miami

    This eighth-inning home run from Oneil Cruz tied things up late between the Pirates and Marlins.

  • Twins finish strong

    Two more runs from the Twins in the ninth made it 4-1 as Minnesota got the Opening Day W in Kansas City.

  • Padres take control vs. Giants

    A four-run seventh inning gave the Padres a 6-3 lead at home on Opening Day.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Montas delivers in first start for Reds

    Staked to a big lead early, Frankie Montas had a stress-free afternoon on the mound and was in command from the first pitch.

    Even considering the sizable, one-year deal Cincinnati signed him to this winter, it was a bit of a surprise to see Montas get the Opening Day nod over homegrown flamethrower Hunter Greene. But the veteran righty delivered in a big way in his first start as a Red, with four strikeouts and zero walks across six scoreless frames.

  • Giants back on top

    The Giants scored two in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead on the Padres.

  • Yankees take the lead

    With the bases loaded, a sac fly from Alex Verdugo scored Aaron Judge and gave the Yankees their first lead of the season.

  • Tie game in Houston

    Oswaldo Cabrera hit the first home run of the Yankees' season, and made it 4-4 vs. the Astros.

  • Padres take the lead vs. Giants

    A busy fifth inning finished with the Padres having taken a 2-1 lead on the Giants.

  • The party is on in Baltimore

    Cedric Mullins' three-run homer in the seventh made it 11-1 Orioles. And the vibes in Baltimore are immaculate.

  • Russell Dorsey

    Blue Jays cruising vs. Rays

    The Blue Jays took control vs. the Rays with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by this blast from Vlad Guerrero Jr.

    Vlad Jr. is vital to the Blue Jays' success this season, and not just because he’s a cornerstone of the franchise. The Blue Jays were the sexy pick to go to the World Series the past few seasons, but their window to be the “next great” team has closed. This season feels like a make-or-break for Toronto before changes come, and Vladdy being a special player again will play a huge part in deciding what their story will be.

  • Soto gets Yankees on the board vs. Astros

    Juan Soto's first hit as a Yankee drove in the Yankees' first run of the season, and a three-run inning for the Bronx Bombers made it 4-3 Astros.

  • Jake Mintz

    Well, that was exactly what the Orioles paid for. In Corbin Burnes' first start with the club after being acquired over the winter for a batch of prospects, the 2021 NL Cy Young carved the Angels into pieces.

    Across six sensational innings, Burnes punched out 11 hitters, the most in an Orioles/Browns debut since Bump Hadley fanned 11 back in 1932. The only blemish was a Mike Trout first-inning solo shot, but Baltimore's offense gave Burnes more than enough run support.

  • Marlins up 4-2 vs. Pirates

    The Marlins took the lead, and Jazz Chisholm loved it.

  • Goldschmidt makes it 5-1 Dodgers

    Paul Goldschmidt scored the first run of the Cardinals' season — and the first run allowed by Tyler Glasnow today — with this solo homer in the fourth inning in L.A.

  • Tie game in Tampa

    George Springer knocked a solo home run in the fourth for the Blue Jays' first run of the season and a 1-1 ballgame.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Reds pouring it on

    Martini continues to amplify his cult hero candidacy with his second home run of the game to put the Reds up 7-0, and the Cincinnati crowd is loving it. Reds starter Frankie Montas is cruising so far, at just 50 pitches through four innings.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Martini makes it rain in Cincy

    For a team defined in 2023 by rookies and young players, leave it to 33-year-old journeyman outfielder Nick Martini to deliver the first homer of the Reds' season. Manager David Bell spoke before the game about his excitement to tell Martini that he had made his first Opening Day roster vs. the Nationals.

    Martini didn't wait long to contribute, launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put Cincinnati up 3-0. Martini played well in his limited opportunities in 2023 and could really help this Reds lineup that will be without TJ Friedl and Matt McLain due to injuries to start the season.

  • Dodgers up 5-0 vs. Cards

    Mookie Betts homered to lead off the Dodgers' half of the third.

    After a walk from Ohtani, Freeman matched Betts and made it 5-0 Dodgers.

  • Tigers up 1-0 on White Sox

    Javier Baez scored the Tigers' first run of the season on a sac fly from Andy Ibañez.

  • Tie game in Pittsburgh

    Bryan Reynolds' third-inning homer made it 2-2 vs. the Marlins.

  • Giants score first vs. Padres

    Nick Ahmed's third-inning double scored Michael Conforto and gave the Giants a 1-0 lead.

  • Marlins score first vs. Pirates

    The Marlins put up two runs in the second inning in Miami, starting with a Jazz Chisholm walk and finishing with a Tim Anderson double.

  • Jake Mintz

    Orioles cruising vs. Angels on Opening Day

    Anthony Santander blasts one 431 feet over the Walltimore — Camden Yards' massive left-field wall — to put the Orioles up 7-1 in the fourth inning.

    On an Opening Day of unbridled optimism in the Charm City, with new owner David Rubenstein taking the reins, the O's are turning this thing into a romp.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff, Frank Schwab

    Andy Reid brings Lombardi Trophy out to throw first pitch

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is doing pretty well for himself lately.

    Reid won his third Super Bowl title in February. Then the Kansas City Royals invited him to throw out the first pitch before their opening day game against the Minnesota Twins.

    Reid brought the Lombardi Trophy to the mound with him, got a big ovation, then threw a strike to Royals legend George Brett. Not a bad day.

  • Astros up early vs. Yankees

    With three singles and two walks, the Astros put up three runs on the Yankees in the first inning.

  • Baserunning error by Ohtani

    After a Mookie Betts walk, Shohei Ohtani knocked a double in his first at-bat. But then he missed the stop sign for Betts and got himself caught between second and third.

    In the next at-bat, Freddie Freeman hit a single to bring Betts home and put the Dodgers up 1-0.

    Two batters later, a sac fly from Max Muncy made it 2-0 L.A.