NFL schedule: Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, holiday games feature first-ever contests on Netflix

Netflix will stream a pair of NFL games live on Christmas Day in a first for the league

Get out your calendars, NFL fans. It's time to make some holiday plans.

It doesn't matter that it's only May. The NFL released the full schedule of holiday games for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

Old traditions, such as the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, endure, but the offerings have expanded in recent years to include games on Black Friday and Christmas Day.

Thanksgiving: Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET | CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Black Friday: Week 13 (Nov. 29)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Christmas Day: Week 17 (Dec. 25)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET | Netflix

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET | Netflix

The total number of Wednesday games played in the modern NFL will be doubling this year thanks to Christmas, which falls on hump day in 2024. Only two regular-season NFL games have been played on a Wednesday since 1948. One was due to President Barack Obama's speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention conflicting with the NFL's typical Thursday season opener. The other took place in 2020, when a COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to postpone and reschedule a late-season game.

The contests on Christmas will also be the first NFL games to stream live on Netflix. Netflix will broadcast games on Christmas in 2025 and 2026, too.

The holidays are six months away, but you can be fully prepared by the time they arrive. You'll know exactly when to commandeer the TV at grandma's house or how to tell your family that unfortunately you can't get up at 5 a.m. to go Black Friday shopping because you simply must save your energy for the Raiders-Chiefs game later.