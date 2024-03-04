Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons

When Jason Kelce posted about keg stands on X Monday morning, Philadelphia Eagles fans knew what it meant: their beloved All-Pro center would be announcing his retirement after 13 years in the NFL.

No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024

At Eagles headquarters on Monday afternoon, Kelce gave what might be the greatest retirement speech of all time, tearfully recounting his journey through the game and thanking everyone who helped him get there. He has never been afraid to share his emotions with the world, and this was no exception. He frequently stopped to let out the tears and compose himself. After dedicating his entire adult life thus far to playing Hall of Fame caliber football for the Eagles, he knew he'd earned it.

Jason Kelce was in tears at his retirement press conference before he even said a word 🫶



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oqfVY3dsSG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2024

Even his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, couldn't hold back the tears.

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference.



A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

Kelce thanked everyone he possibly could, from family to friends to coaches and even his old band teacher in high school. He thanked college classmates from Cincinnati, where he was a walk-on, all four NFL head coaches he's played for (Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni), and the only boss he's ever had: Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Eagles.

FILE – Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks at the conclusion of the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Feb. 8, 2019. Jason Kelce has retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Kelce officially called it quits Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Eagles’ complex in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

He discussed how some of his biggest moments felt, like being part of the Philly Special in the Super Bowl, and making an iconic speech at the parade.

"I won't forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible.



The biggest dick on the team, going up to Doug Pederson and asking for the Philly Special.



And Doug Pederson having the biggest balls in the stadium to say yeah let's do it."



- Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/F4adIXHosX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 4, 2024

Kelce spoke about playing in Philadelphia, a city he understands better than perhaps any athlete ever.

“Some people struggle to play in this city. They can’t handle the boos, the media, or our fans. I consider it a blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America.. If you’re not performing, they will let you know. But as long as you show effort, they will love you. They’re not gonna accept your excuses and soft-a** nonsense.”

Nobody understands the city of Philadelphia like @JasonKelce. pic.twitter.com/71UPM8jq5U — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

He recalled going out to a joint called Buffalo Billiards with his teammates after an Eagles Christmas party several years ago, where "my life would change forever." He met his future wife Kylie that night, and since then his career flourished. They now have three young daughters they're raising in the Philly area.

He thanked his parents for being strong, loving, firm, kind, supportive, thoughtful and inspirational. And of course he had loving words for his brother, Travis.

Powerful to hear Jason Kelce on mom, Donna, fighting to go to college when her dad wanted otherwise.



"I got my toughness, aggression & lunch-pail mentality from my father. From my mother I learned the all-too-important lesson of never letting anyone tell you what you can’t do." pic.twitter.com/HMEgsa7Xjd — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce with a beautiful moment talking about the relationship with his brother



Says it is fitting he played in the City of Brotherly Love because of the relationship he’s had with Travis #Eagles pic.twitter.com/KcXYAzUQLu — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

A short time later, Kelce finally said the words "I'm retiring from the NFL" and ended his speech.

"That's all I've got," he said. It was more than enough.

.@JasonKelce hugs his family after a moving retirement press conference. pic.twitter.com/o6kg5jRUHU — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

Once Kelce stepped away from the mic, the Eagles posted a loving message on social media, penned by Lurie himself.

As for what Kelce will do now, he's got the entire world at his feet. He and his brother have an enormously successful podcast. He's beloved around the NFL and especially in Philadelphia. He's smart, funny, eloquent, and fiercely motivational. He could do anything. But right now, he's not sure what he wants to do. No one would blame him if he did absolutely nothing for awhile. He's earned it.