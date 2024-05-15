2024 NFL schedule: How to watch the big reveal live tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season with a home game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With the NFL Draft settled, it’s time for one last major event in the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL schedule reveal. After a lot of suspense surrounding the official date that the league will drop the full 2024-25 NFL season schedule, it has finally been confirmed. The NFL schedule reveal is happening tonight, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET. While each network gets to tease a game or two from the season that their channel(s) will be broadcasting, you can catch the complete schedule reveal on NFL Network and ESPN2 this evening. Here’s everything you need to know about ways to watch the 2024 NFL schedule reveal.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule reveal:

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN2

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, more

When is the 2024 NFL schedule revealed?

The NFL typically waits until the last minute to confirm when they will drop their full season schedule. While fans were suspicious that the reveal would be held on Thursday, May 9 based on when the last few years’ announcements were, the date has finally been officially set, and this year, the schedule reveal is falling on a Wednesday — tonight, in fact. The league will reveal the full 2024 schedule tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFL schedule announcement on in 2024?

The NFL’s annual announcement of the official season schedule will air live on NFL Network and ESPN2.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule reveal without cable:

