Ryan Young
2024 Masters second round live updates: Tiger Woods makes record 24th straight cut, Bryson DeChambeau holds lead
The leaderboard is getting crowded as the wind continues to make for a tricky Round 2 in Augusta
Tiger Woods made history on Friday afternoon at Augusta National.
Woods, who posted an even-par 72 in his second round, will safely make the cut at the Masters. That marks his 24th straight made cut at the major championship, which is good for an all-time record. That officially broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples.
The most consecutive made cuts all-time at #theMasters @TigerWoods will make his 24th straight cut at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/CyhZiH9cBl
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2024
Woods will enter the weekend at 1-over par, which is still significantly behind Bryson DeChambeau — who entered the day with the lead. DeChambeau is holding strong at 7-under midway through his second round, though Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa aren't far behind.
Stick here for live updates throughout play on Friday ahead of the cut.
We have a new co-leader. Max Homa birdied the par-3 fourth hole to move to 7-under and into a tie with Bryson DeChambeau.
What happened to Tiger/Max Homa/Jason Day on the second green is a perfect illustration of why scoring is going to be difficult at Augusta National today.
Both Homa and Day had lengthy eagle putts that they blew well by the hole. Day missed his birdie putt; Homa slipped his in. Meanwhile, Tiger hit what looked like a perfect 12-foot putt for birdie only to have it stop just before it dropped into the cup.
Finding the right speed on the greens is a chore.
By the way, that birdie for Homa moved him to within one shot of the lead.
As Round 2 gets underway, here's where we're at:
- Bryson DeChambeau, who tees off at 11:54 a.m., holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler doesn't tee off until 1:48.
- If you're looking at the cut line, it's top 50 and ties, which at the moment would include Tiger Woods (+1) who is aiming for a record 24th straight made cut.
Notable players currently on the outside looking in: Justin Rose, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman, the reigning British Open champ who is dead last.
- Wind is a factor. There is a steady breeze at Augusta National and it's expected to continue throughout the day. That will make scoring tough, maybe more so for the later tee times when the greens will be fullier (is that a word?) dried out.
- Biggest surprise: That would be Neal Shipley, an amateur who is currently 1-under and in 15th place. The 23-year-old warmed up for his first Masters by hitting up Waffle House Wednesday. Smart man.
- Biggest disappointment: Take your pick between Spieth (+7), Fowler (+4) and Harman (+9). The cut line right now is +2. They have work to do to make it to the weekend.
Tiger Woods drops another shot at 18. He comes in at 73, 1-over par.
Welp, Jordan Spieth will be happy to end Round 1. He made a mess at 15, pitching his fourth shot into the water en route to a quadruple bogey. He's at 6-over. Making the cut will now be a chore.
🚨❌😫 Jordan Spieth has ejected at Augusta National making a 9 on the par 5, 15th. He’s +6 on his round. pic.twitter.com/vhfsN1zbx4
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 12, 2024
Max Homa is on one this morning, dropping his approach at 17 an inch from the cup. That birdie will move him to 6-under, just one shot off the lead.
Meanwhile, Max Homa drained his birdie putt to put him at -5. He's just two back of DeChambeau.
Jason Day, sporting an interesting sweater this morning, dunked it into the water at 16. That led to a double bogey and he's now at +2.
Wake up, a new Jason Day fit just dropped. pic.twitter.com/ecNrw1NpvB
— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 12, 2024
After a poor third shot on 15, Tiger Woods managed to get up and down to save par. He's currently even par on his round with three holes to play.
Round 2 underway ... and Tiger bogeys
Lee Hodges kicks off Round 2, which actually begins on time.
At the same time, Tiger Woods dropped a stroke at 14 after his approach came up short. He appears to be laboring a bit this morning.
Resumption of Round 1 is underway
Round 1 is back, and it begins with Tiger Woods striping his drive in the middle of the fairway at No. 14.
The 27 players who weren't able to finish yesterday actually caught a break. As the sun went down Thursday, playing conditions were getting dicey as the wind had kicked up. That wind is mostly gone this morning, and conditions are much better for those finishing up their round today than they would have been yesterday.
The question now is, can they capitalize and make up some ground on Bryson DeChambeau, who holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under.
Of those still on the course, Nicolai Hojgaard (-5) and Max Homa (-4) are closest to DeChambeau.
Round 2 about to get underway
Morning from Augusta, where temperatures have dropped — it's currently 54 degrees — but the rain has gone away for the rest of the weekend.
Twenty-seven players still need to complete Round 1, which begins at 7:50. Round 2 will start at 8 a.m.